Sara: “‘Careless Whisper’? There’s another one? Oh, ‘Venus’.”

CORRECT. You covered Wham!’s 1984 chart-topper, and there’s also a remix of your 1986 hit ‘Venus’, which was originally by Shocking Blue. Did George Michael ever hear your version of ‘Careless Whisper’?

Sara: “Hopefully not!”

Keren: “That only came about because a French rapper had done a version and we were asked to sing on it, then he was taken off which was strange. But George was a huge part of our lives for a long period of time, whether it was parties or holidays. We’d have games nights in where we were all very competitive and unfortunately for him, Sara and I normally ended up winning and he’d get very irritated.”

Sara: “He’d always accuse us of cheating during charades.”

Apparently you were his only friends who he wouldn’t let meet Elton John…

Keren: “He’d say: ‘Of all the people I would take to meet Elton, you are the last two!’ (Laughs) It was in case we showed him up.”

Sara: “Why was Elton so special? I think it was because he didn’t want us to take the mickey out of him because we were always doing that, but he loved it and that was the hysterical nature of our holidays and conversations. We had the entry code for his house, so we’d just turn up and let ourselves in. We’d go out to lunch most days and he’d say: ‘Not you two again!’ (Laughs).”