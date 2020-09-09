“Elton and Madonna.”

CORRECT. Allegedly it started when Elton John said to Madonna: ‘You have to hear this new album [Groove Armada’s ‘Vertigo’] – to which she replied she already had, pulling it out of her handbag.

“You revel in the absurdity of scenes like that! Shortly after, Madonna asked us to do a remix [of ‘Music’]. We were doing it at my flat in Brick Lane, and her crew phoned to say Madonna’s coming round, so we ran around to the neighbours to borrow a hoover and try to clean the kitchen – then she never showed up.”

“Elton invited us to play a gig in New York alongside Lil’ Kim for Interview magazine’s birthday. All the paparazzi were there and no-one took any pictures of us, so a panicky publicist from the label made us go round the back and come back in, having tipped them off who we were – there were still no pictures! (Laughs) Elton came to our dressing room with a minute knowledge of all the tunes on ‘Vertigo’. He had a total lack of bullshit – a contrast to Lil’ Kim with her 40 or so security guards blocking the hallways.”

Elton wanted to work with you. Why didn’t it happen?



“That’s definitely a regret. We just went a bit mad. We’d gone to the countryside to make the album ‘Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub’). From the beginning, it was mayhem because we’d bought a mixing desk from the Cocteau Twins’ old studio and the people who delivered it were the people who lost out to us in the auction – who left it on the drive outside in 3000 pieces. Just before it started to rain! (Laughs)

“It didn’t get better – we had hip-hop artists from the States complaining about wading across muddy fields, photographers chasing geese around the garden. Our only link to the outside world was a payphone. By the time his assistant phoned to say, ‘Elton wants to work with you on some music’, we’d gone so bonkers that we were going out at night-times to find old church walls to bounce sounds off to get the perfect reverb. So we said we’re busy, which in retrospect was a bad reply.”