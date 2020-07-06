Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Here’s the current leaderboard

Each week on Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! we quiz a grizzled artist on their own career to see how much they can remember and find out if the booze, loud music and/or tour sweeties has knocked the knowledge out of them over the years.

Behold: the Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! Leaderboard! Here are the results so far, ranked from highest scores out of 10 to the lowest (sorry, Martin Kemp).

9/10

Oh sit down! Tim talks Mozza’s pettiness, offering Kurt Cobain a massage, Batman Begins and trying to join the cult from Netflix’s Wild Wild Country.

Advertisement

The drummer and leader of the 1960s Tottenham beat combo recalls his friendship with the late Queen frontman, a Beatles rivalry and receiving a fan letter from Tom Hanks.

8.5/10

The two-tone pioneer is on fiery, no-holds-barred form as she recalls mid-gig punch-ups and Debbie Harry’s dubious “tea party”.

The Maxïmo Park frontman doesn’t do graffiti — but NME does sing to him in French.

8/10

The Charlatans frontman on hanging out in LA with Val Kilmer and Robbie Williams (“Batman and Rob…bie”), putting cocaine up his bum and the time he got locked in Ronnie Wood’s fridge.

7.5/10

Andy McCluskey, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD): “I used to tell Kerry Katona she had Marilyn Monroe syndrome”

Advertisement

The synth-pop frontman on how Kraftwerk suggested creating Atomic Kitten, touring with Joy Division and The 1975’s Matty Healy being an OMD fanboy.

The Ash frontman on cross-dressing, being chased by angry farmers and orgies with The Strokes.

The Sparks maverick on pretending to be Doris Day’s son, Paul McCartney impersonations and tying to steal Brian May from Queen.

7/10

The original shock-rocker on dining with Salvador Dalí, Elvis and being eaten by Bigfoot.

The metal legend on Sex Pistols, Alice Cooper and hiding in trees from bikers.

Sylvain Sylvain, New York Dolls: “Our first gig involved David Johansen riding a saddle to guys standing next to Roman columns wearing only white bath towels”

The New York Doll on playing ‘Man’s Country’, The Killers and what part of his anatomy appealed to John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Rick Astley explains why exactly he defaces his own dressing room doors (and how Noel Gallagher once got the blame).

Jacoby on lathering up with The God of Fuck, wrestling with Eminem and Papa Roach’s bizarre Deerhunter connection.

The pop star and current Queen frontman on Taylor Swift, strippers and Brian May’s hair care products.

The country-rock legend on hanging out with the New York Dolls, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and upsetting red MAGA hat-wearers.

The Blur guitarist on being replaced by a cardboard cutout, ‘Sir Elton John’s Cock’ and being chased out of radio stations with shotguns.

The Britpopper on Stone Roses advice, cruel tongue-twister headlines and why Noel Gallagher needs Velcro shoes.

The Pavement frontman on Beabadoobee, Mark E Smith, Courtney Love – and how many points P-A-V-E-M-E-N-T is worth in Scrabble.

The guitarist and founding member of Living Colour on working with Public Enemy, convincing self-described “Glamour Boy” Little Richard to rap and jamming with Prince.

The prolific Babybird frontman on Royal Family DJ sets, nights out with Kate Moss and Smurf hate.

6.5/10

The ‘Doin’ The Do’ singer/rapper on touring with Public Enemy, Madonna and having The Tweenies sing about cunnilingus.

How many questions does the DJ get right and, er, Pete Tong?

Williamson on hanging out with Robbie Williams, feuding with Noel Gallagher and why he’s unlikely to share a cheese platter with Blur’s Alex James.

6/10

Siobhan Fahey and Marcella Detroit on Prince, Alice Cooper, The Cure and Mr Blobby.

Anton Newcombe, The Brian Jonestown Massacre: “You only get decent cocaine in the UK in the members’ bar of Parliament!”

The Brian Jonestown Massacre maverick on Dig!, requests from ghosts and cooking for Anthony Bourdain.

Brace yourselves! The unfiltered veteran rocker on Freddie Mercury, “Quoasis” and communal band wanking sessions.

E on The Queen, Batman, Shrek and Spinal Tap.

The Scissor Sister and solo star on Josh Homme, being mistaken for Peter Andre and meeting Debbie Harry wearing only a gas mask, G-string and two cock rings.

The Shultz brother on Dave Grohl subbing as Cage The Elephant’s drummer and comparing mugshots with Juliette Lewis.

The Detroit rocker on Prince Charles, knocking out Chuck Berry and being electrocuted on Midsomer Murders.

Brian Baker, Bad Religion guitarist and Minor Threat founder: “Getting our first Fugazi-fan President would be better than the living horror we have now”

The Bad Religion guitarist and Minor Threat founder on Bring Me The Horizon, Dag Nasty, NOFX and “Senior Threat”.

Farrell talks Kurt Cobain, writing songs for Erasure’s Andy Bell and the gift he gave Tony Blair.

The Spoon frontman on Sleater-Kinney, Stephen King, working with The Kinks and Uri Geller’s powers.

The rapper on battling Boy Better Know and A$AP Mob, meeting Stevie Wonder and unusual connections with pop combo Steps.

5.5/10

The power ballad queen dramatically sings punchlines, talks Whitney Houston asking for her autograph — and discovers there isn’t a character in Hollyoaks called “Holly Oaks”

The Sum 41 rocker on partying with The Strokes, encounters with Oasis and dressing as Chavril.

Jez Kerr of the Manchester experimentalists on Grace Jones, being mistaken for a religious sect and upsetting Madonna.

5/10



The Skunk Anansie legend on a life like no other: being mistaken for a Nazi band, punching racist Sex Pistols fans, singing Happy Birthday to Nelson Mandela, duetting with Pavarotti – and more!

The former Moloko singer-turned-solo disco superhero on milking an angry cow on a Swiss Alp in a suit of armour, zombies and gay chimpanzees.

The Sleeper frontwoman on recording songs with George Michael, playing poker against Courtney Cox and what bizarre fetish Swedish poppers The Wannadies introduced her to.

The Erasure frontman on Kate Bush, getting drunk with Pet Shop Boys and almost forming a supergroup with his Ride namesake.

The Cardigans frontwoman on Black Sabbath covers, banned videos, turning down James Bond themes and Emmerdale cultural appropriation.

The ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ pop star on the collaborations with the Manics, winning ‘Eurovision’ and unexpected connections to Oasis.

Mr Boombastic on being a marine, Ali G, Cardi B and constantly getting mixed up with Sean Paul.

Baxter Dury on beating up the Fat White Family, making child actors cry, awkward encounters with Lou Reed and Lana Del Rey, and pissing on Joe Strummer’s head.

The Feeder frontman on the Dandy Warhols, Band Aid 20, Bargain Hunt and inheriting the Village People’s “dirty pink” tour-bus.

Megaman on potential biopics, shelved So Solid Crew albums with Kelis and Nelly Furtado and Westlife picking fights at the Brit Awards.

4.5/10

The ever-iconic Gossip force-of-nature on dancing with Sacha Baron Cohen, Skins, Blondie co-signs and naked NME cover-stars.

Herrrrrre’s Johnny on Snoop Dogg’s Razorlight fandom, jamming with The Kinks and beefing with The 1975’s Matty Healy.

4/10

The Divine Comedy frontman on Father Ted, Doctor Who, Daniel Radcliffe, Frasier and Vampire Weekend.

Josh Franceschi, You Me At Six: “We could get quite American Horror Story about it and set up areas onstage with different methods of torture throughout the song”

The rocker on why you should bring your sledgehammers to You Me At Six gigs, psyching out World Cup teams and Foo Fighters covers.

The rap trailblazer on Deadpool, Jürgen Klopp cover versions and Queen Bey cosplaying as Salt-N-Pepa.

The former Sonic Youth guitarist on Madonna covers, Babes In Toyland and The Simpsons.

The Transvision Vamp frontwoman turned solo artist on Miley Cyrus, touring with Lou Reed and Björk, and getting drunk with Vic Reeves and then both hurling abuse at Piers Morgan.

The OneRepublic frontman and top-drawer hit-writer on Paul McCartney’s friskiness, Adele, Beyoncé and the Jonas Brothers.

Jenny Lewis on childhood acting, Rilo Kiley deep cuts, The Postal Service and giving Kanye advice.

The Heaven 17 mastermind and founding member of The Human League on LCD Soundsystem, Kylie, Chaka Khan and nights out with John Lydon.

The Cornershop frontman on protesting against Morrissey, Guinness World Record attempts and disastrous meetings with Lou Reed.

3.5/10

The Happy Mondays/Black Grape singer gets his melon twisted on hanging out with Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahn, Gorillaz collaborations and being dubbed ‘The Queen Mother of Junkies’.

Natasha Bedingfield on Faye Dunaway wanting her to play her in a biopic, acting with Lisa Kudrow, Jay Z, Obama and weird duets with her brother.

The Gorillaz drummer on trying to recruit Daffy Duck, working with Madonna and banning Glee from using their music.

3/10

The Hüsker Dü and Sugar legend on almost producing Nirvana, writing for wrestling and Lady Gaga.

The singer-songwriter and BFF of Sesame Street’s Telly Monster on Boris Johnson, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, and Kanye West.

The rocker on doing shots with Kanye before his Taylor Swift stage invasion, Rod Stewart’s green-fingers and chimpanzee video shoot diva fits.

Sean Paul on Beyoncé, Little Mix and being mistaken for Shaggy.

The Violent Femmes frontman on being reviewed by JK Rowling, appearing on Sabrina The Teenage Witch and supporting Nirvana.

The Kajagoogoo hero and solo star on Stranger Things, being murdered on American Horror Story, inspiring an X-Men character and The Stone Roses.

The oddball-pop genius on Eurovision, The Weeknd and visiting naked parties with Dita Von Teese.

2/10

The former Blink-182 member turned Angels & Airwaves frontman on playing with Oasis, dog-fornicating and having his music used to torture terrorist cell leaders.

1/10

The ’80s pop star fails to remember his career while actually recalling being slagged off by Johnny Marr, hanging with Grace Jones and giving Alan Partridge a Toblerone addiction.