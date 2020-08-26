“‘Nothing Else Matters’.”

CORRECT.

“Thank you! (Laughs) Miley’s awesome – she’s so transparent and truthful. I love how she challenges the perceptions people have of her. Underneath all of her many talents, she’s an incredible singer – and maybe even underrated. Six months earlier at the Chris Cornell tribute [in Los Angeles], she brought the house down when she was singing one of his songs [‘Say Hello 2 Heaven’]. Her version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ was incredible.”

It seems bizarre to think now that when Metallica topped the bill at Glasto in 2014, there was debate over whether a metal band could headline the event – you even sold ‘Glastallica’ T-shirts emblazoned with jibes about the booking from the likes of Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner and Jarvis Cocker. How do you look back on it and would you do it again?

“Yes! When we played, it was the beginning of one of the most important relationships in my life – with Glastonbury. Since then, I haven’t missed one, and I was obviously looking forward to going a few months ago for the 50th. To play there in 2014, 30-plus years into our run, to still feel like outsiders and we were being challenged and people were wondering why we were there, was incredible.

“Because we’re loners and we come from being disenfranchised and outcasts, we’ve always had issues of fitting in and over the course of Metallica’s ride, we’ve had this weird discontent about whether we were worthy or being accepted, so to still feel we had something to prove kept us on our toes.”

“Obviously we ended up feeling very welcomed by the fans, so it was a very positive experience, and now I plan my entire year around that fourth week in June.”