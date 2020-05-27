Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Limahl, Kajagoogoo

Which member of a legendary Manchester band once kicked down the door of a toilet while you were in there?

“(Long pause) Can you give me any clues? You’ve got to be careful what people claim! (Laughs) No, I don’t remember – sorry!”

WRONG. It’s the Stone Roses – specifically bassist Pete Garner.

“I have no recollection of that! I barely know who The Stone Roses are, let alone Pete. It sounds like a load of bollocks! I’d remember something like that – if someone from The Stone Roses had kicked my toilet door down, I’d be bragging about it my whole life! People love to colour their autobiographies to make themselves sound more interesting. Does he say what I was doing?”

According to him, you were ‘”sat there having a crap”.

“Oh dear! So tasteless! (Laughs) It would have been much more interesting if he’d said I was having sex in there with somebody!

“The only toilet incident I remember is with Pete Burns [of Dead Or Alive]. The BBC has a Number One’s Party hosted by Dale Winton. It was cheesy and went on for hours. Halfway through, I sneaked off to the toilet and Pete Burns – his usual bitter, twisted and controversial self – was sitting on the basin going, ‘This is a fookin’ pile of shit, innit Limahl?’. Because he was there, I was too scared to use the urinal and went in the cubicle. He probably would have tried to bite it off! (Laughs) For his autobiography!”