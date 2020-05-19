Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Martyn Ware, Heaven 17

“I know this! Beth Ditto and Jarvis Cocker.”

CORRECT. What did you think of it?

“I like Beth Ditto’s bit and I like Jarvis, but I didn’t particularly like his rendition of it. But it was an honour to have it covered – it helped nail it into legend.”

You performed the song with La Roux in 2009…

“Elly [Jackson, La Roux] quoted us as an influence in NME, so we rang them up when the BBC were having bands record versions of each other’s songs. We’ve been friends ever since. That first album is a fantastic piece of pop songwriting – the right measured amount of cuteness, irony and clever tricks underneath its apparent superficiality.

What was that noughties ‘80s electro boom period like for you?

“When the ‘80s started becoming hip again, record companies started asking me: ‘Could you produce this song in the style of ‘(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang’?, etc. The stuff I was offered was boybands or The X Factor or people who thought you were a fucking Rubik’s Cube wearing a pink tutu in the ‘80s, which I said no to.”

What was this biggest production offer you’ve ever turned down?

“After Tina Turner’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’, which I produced, became the biggest selling 12-inch in America in 1983, I was offered a lot of older artists who wanted help renovating their reputation. I turned down producing a Rod Stewart album because it meant moving to America – and also because he’s a Tory. And I turned down Bette Midler because I thought she was finished. Both went on to win Grammys.”