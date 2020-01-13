Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Shaggy

In the 2018 Netflix film Game Over, Man!, what is the name of the character who forces you to sing ‘It Wasn’t Me’ at gunpoint?

“DUDE, what’s with you and THESE NAMES?! Names, names, names! I’m looking at the guy – I’m not going to remember his name! Jesus! You’re killing me with these names! Oh my God – a siege, a gun to my head! Obviously I can’t remember his name. You got me there!”

WRONG. It’s Mr. Ahmad.

“I’m failing miserably at this quiz! I read the script and thought it was super fucking funny. But I didn’t know what part I was going to play until I got to Canada [where it was filmed], where I found out I’d play myself. At the premiere, they had a marching band playing ‘It Wasn’t Me’ but I was just in the movie for a really small cameo – and they built the publicity around it (Laughs).”

Have you been offered many acting roles?

“Yeah – I’ve turned down lots. Especially in the early years where I was hot and breaking new ground. Dancehall and reggae wasn’t seeing the light of day and I found myself breaking barriers down and getting number 1 records. I felt I was doing something important – ending up selling 10 million records and doing diamond – so I turned down movie and TV offers because I was so focussed on getting reggae and dancehall to a place where it was competitive and a force to be reckon with within the mainstream. It worked, because now you see all these dancehall-indebted records from Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Drake and Rihanna.”

“Apart from all the tabloid crap like Big Brother, The Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars, I turned down a movie with Steven Seagal [2002’s Half Past Dead] – the part that went to Ja Rule was mine, and Steven Seagal hunted me for weeks trying to get me to do it. There was another movie with Anthony Hopkins [2002’s Bad Company] – they offered me the Chris Rock part but I didn’t like the script. I wasn’t wrong about that because the movie didn’t do shit anyway! (Laughs)”