On which two songs do members of both Travis and Feeder appear?

“One of them must be ‘Band Aid 20’. We appeared on a Feeder song, but even on the day, I didn’t know what it was called because they didn’t tell us.”

WRONG. You were indeed on ‘Band Aid 20’, but you and Travis bassist Dougie Payne sang backing vocals on the Feeder track ‘Tumble and Fall’.

“I’ve learned that for the first time! I’ve never heard the song. We’re friends with Feeder and were recording in the same studio at the time, so Grant [Nicholas, Feeder frontman] popped his head round and asked us to do it.”

What was recording ‘Band Aid 20’ like?

“One of the most insane days ever! A story nobody knows is that there was a big debate over who got to sing the famous Bono line ‘Well tonight thank God it’s them instead of you!’. Justin Hawkins from The Darkness was pencilled in to sing that line, and ready to record. Being a U2 fan, I was thinking: ‘There’s absolutely no fucking chance you’re getting to sing that line. Bono has to sing that line’. But on the day, Bono is in Dublin. I said to the producer, Nigel Godrich: ‘We need to get Bono’. So I got Bono’s number from Anton Corbijn, and told him: Listen, you have to get over here. The world’s press are outside and if you don’t sing that line, you’re never going to live it down’. It’s 1pm and he had to be here by 4pm. He replied: ‘My wife’s going to kill me! I’ll be there in two hours’ and got on a private fucking jet to get here. By him appearing on the record, it gave it more purpose.”

Does Justin know you blackballed his chance to sing that iconic line?

“I don’t care. I don’t think so. Honest to God, that was Bono’s line and I’m sure even Justin knows that. He was the connective tissue in that performance between the old one and the new one, and it was all a total thrill.”