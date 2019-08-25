Frank Carter has a message for Dave Grohl at Reading 2019: “Please leave the Jager at home!”

"Man we're gonna light some fires under 'em today."

“Even if they do look a bit tired, we’re gonna light some fires under ’em.” It’s the final day of a sun-soaked Reading Festival, and Frank Carter is taking no excuses. Punters might be enduring their third day in the heat, but the Rattlesnakes frontman is under no illusions about what he’s expecting when they take to the main stage later on this afternoon.

“They’re in the zone!,” Carter tells NME of the weary crowd. “The festival doesn’t end until Tuesday really, because they’ve got a whole day of coming down to do tomorrow. Even if they do look a bit tired, man we’re gonna light some fires under ’em today.”

The main stage slot is Carter’s biggest at Reading so far, and comes after the release of ‘End of Suffering’ – the third Rattlesnakes album which arrived to acclaim from NME earlier this year.

While the title sounds like it’s focusing on global doom and gloom in 2019, Carter explains that it’s altogether more positive. The title refers to Buddhist ideas of enlightenment, and the title track features the heart-warming babbling of his infant daughter.

“I record our conversations sometimes for posterity so I can listen to them on the road,” Carter said of the adorable moment on the band’s third album.

“I read her a lot of bedtime stories and I make up em quite a lot. So I started recording them because some of them are pretty good and I wanted to remember them for later. It was just a cute little moment when she was laughing and she just told me how nothing is complicated and everything is easy, basically!

“I couldn’t believe that a four-year-old could teach me so much in one sentence when she wasn’t thinking about it. When I played it to the boys they just agreed it should be on there.”

Back to Reading then. Carter’s tour mates Foo Fighters are headlining tonight and Dave Grohl has threatened to come-a-knockin with booze for him. Will Carter answer the call?

“I haven’t seen him yet, but I’m waiting!”, he said. “I bought my big bottle of whiskey because he keeps trying to feed me Jagermeister, and I just hate jagermeister! Dave if you see this mate, please leave the Jager at home.”