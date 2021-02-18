Which purple icon did you once turn down the chance to sing with?

“The wonderful Prince himself!”

CORRECT.

“It wasn’t like he asked me to do a record and I turned him down flat. He was playing an event at Abu Dhabi and I was at the side of the stage. He said: ‘Come and sing along!’, but I was too in awe of him, so I stayed on the fringes dancing so nobody would even see us in the same realm.”

He was a fan of yours and invited you to a few parties…

“He was an incredible person. Meeting him was like meeting the Pope – and I’ve met the Pope, but I was more in awe and scared of Prince! It was the closest I’ll get to meeting God ‘cause I’m going straight to Hell! (Laughs) But we won’t go there!”