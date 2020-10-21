“A boulder of opium twice the size of my own head.”

CORRECT. How do you look back on your years of drug use?

“Well, of course I enjoyed it at the time, but halfway through it’s a club that’s very difficult to leave. I hope I haven’t been too light-hearted about it in my book, but I didn’t want it to be a misery memoir, which it could have easily turned into. There’s a whole big chunk of that time I’ve intentionally omitted, and thank God it’s over. I didn’t think that day would ever come when it [heroin] wouldn’t be the first thing on my mind. After quitting, for years I’d still dream about it – but I never got to the point where I managed to get that syringe into my arm. It’s regrettable, and if I could rewrite that bit of my life, I would. It comes back to bite you on the arse in so many ways – you don’t develop as a person; your whole personality disintegrates with that shit. Rather than a shining example, I think I was a terrible warning – and I wouldn’t have it any other way! (Laughs)”

You spent time sharing a Brixton flat with Nico, and flirted with recording an album of covers under the name ‘Nico And Johnnie’. When producer John Cale moved in briefly, you noted that for him, it was vodka for breakfast and then cocaine all the way. What was that period like?

“You know, at the time it felt normal. For a while – until it became known in the neighbourhood that Nico was living in that house and the tidal wave of junkies arrived, and it became uninhabitable. Before that, it was as settled and domestic as two addicts living in the same place get. (Laughs) But it stopped being normal when there were people camped outside the house thanks to NME printing a picture of us living there. It’s a good photograph, though, so I’m retrospectively glad somebody took it.”