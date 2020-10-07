“That song has been sampled so many times that I’ve lost track! I can tell you about a lot of other versions, but I don’t know that one.”

WRONG. It’s ‘On Hold’.

“If you say so! (Laughs) I’ve never heard it. The first time I was aware of sampling in general was in the early ‘90s when we were doing a live video in New York City with Nile Rodgers. A girl came to the front of the stage and said, ‘Have you heard this?’, and handed me a cassette of De La Soul’s ‘Say No Go’, which samples ‘I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)’ – I thought it was cool they’d used it as a jumping off point to create something new. We’ve approved most of the samples we’ve heard. It’s in the great rock ‘n’ roll tradition. Once Chuck Berry played ‘Sweet Little Sixteen’, there were a lot of people ‘sampling’ him by playing the same riffs.”

Many big-name rap acts like Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Heavy D and Notorious B.I.G have all sampled Hall & Oates tracks…

“That doesn’t surprise me at all. We were one of the first real crossover artists. We were getting played on both R&B radio and pop radio before Prince etc, and I think opening those doors [and breaking down racial barriers] is something we don’t get enough credit for. Back in the early ‘70s, when we released ‘She’s Gone’, it wasn’t a huge hit for us, but the Tavares covered it and had a Number One R&B song.”