Johnny Borrell: “I wore all-white for every public appearance for a year”

“The Hawley Arms in Camden and…The Bricklayers Arms?”

CORRECT.

“The Bricklayers was one of the most exciting moments in Razorlight’s early days. I woke up with a messy head and hailed a cab: ‘Take me to the Bricklayers Arms in Hoxton’. When we got there, the driver said: ‘I can’t go down here mate, there’s too many people’. I was like: ‘What? Really?!’ My T-shirt was so smelly, so I’d borrowed my girlfriend’s one which was black. I was also wearing black jeans. I’d sworn to myself I would never wear all-black in public – because it was too much of a cliché. I was always obsessing over the small details. There were thousands of people to see me in the same street where I’d been stopping people and asking for change and fags two years previously. It was crazy, but all I was thinking was: ‘Why am I wearing all-black? I look like such a prat.”

You wore all-white for a while…

I embraced that! I was thinking about copying a David Bowie haircut, and Alex [McGuinness] said: ‘Don’t do that. Whatever you look like now, you need to wear exactly that for a year. So I wore all-white for every public appearance for a year.’ She was right, because I became quite well-known.”

Is ‘Burn Camden Burn’ indicative of where you’re going with future Razorlight music?

“Not so much. I liked where we were going with the last Razorlight album [‘Olympus Sleeping’], but I want to simplify it even further. A lot of music these days sounds like people have thought too much about it and taken too long over it. When you put on an Undertones record, it sounds like: they had the songs, walked in, played them – and that’s the recording they got. That’s the feel I’m trying to get. But I’m trying to get the line-up right at the moment because Bjorn [Agren, original Razorlight guitarist]’s back in the band, which is great, and I’d like to get back to the way it was in Razlorlight before I wrote [top 10 hit] ‘Golden Touch’, where I was maybe 40 per cent of Razorlight. After ‘Golden Touch’, Razorlight became more about the songs I wrote and less about the band itself, which put a lot of pressure on everyone and confused the dynamic. I’d like to get back to being a smaller percentage of a band. I’ve had an email exchange with Carl [Dalemo], our original bass player, so we’ll see where that’s going – it could be good.”