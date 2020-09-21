Judas Priest’s Rob Halford: “I tried to throw a TV out of a hotel window once. It was like Mr Bean does Spinal Tap.”

“Andy Warhol.”

CORRECT. When you met him at an end-of-tour party at New York’s Mudd Club, before heading to Studio 54 with him.

“I think Andy was more intrigued than shocked when I handcuffed myself to him, because he’s from New York City which was a wild place. Especially in the creative world he mixed in. I always wanted to go to – but never got the chance – his Factory. But Andy was a very receptive person to everything in life and had no prejudice against anybody or anything. Everything in life was art and should be uncensored so he was a unique man.”

Talking of handcuffs, you reveal in your new autobiography, ‘Confess’ that you were once arrested for cruising Venice Beach toilets (in a case of police entrapment) – yet the cops don’t release it to the media because they’re Judas Priest fans. You came out as gay on your own terms in 1998 on MTV, but what effect do you think being ‘outed’ would have had on you?

“The police did me a favour by keeping it out of the press because it would have been big news. I always refer to that, slightly tongue in cheek, as my George Michael moment. I was lucky, because the sad thing is it makes people who don’t understand the gay community just go: ‘Obviously they’re all just a bunch of perverts’. And that’s horrible.”

“I’d like to think for the most part if that incident had broken into the press then a great proportion of my fans would have said: ‘Well support you and stand with you’. A few years later, when I came out on MTV, that was a proven fact because the feedback from around the world was positive – they just wanted me to continue being the singer for Judas Priest and get on with the job.”