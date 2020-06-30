Martin Kemp: “Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran were like Oasis and Blur”

In the TV series Skins, the character JJ serenades Lara with a rendition of Spandau Ballet’s 1983 chart-topper ‘True’ Which instrument does he use?

“Haven’t got a clue on this, but I’m just going to go with guitar?”

WRONG. He uses a ukulele – backed by the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain.

“Oh right! I never saw that one!”

‘True’ knocked David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ off its Number One chart position. Ever meet him?

“Yeah, a couple of times. The first time I ever met Bowie, we were at a party in the studio where he recorded ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ [Trident]. Bowie’s my hero. I grew up with posters of him on my wall, so I spent all evening looking over checking to see that he was still there. By the time I’d got the courage to go over and say hello, I was completely drunk. I shook his hand and within about two seconds, I fell over against the wall because I was so hammered. Luckily, only a few months later, I met him properly at Bob Geldof’s wedding – and he didn’t remember me collapsing! (Laughs).”

“Bowie was aware of every new band. He came down to the Blitz club in London [the night where Spandau were the house band at] and took a few of the guys including Steve Strange and placed them in the ‘Ashes to Ashes’ video. He had his finger on the pulse.”

What was the most surreal moments of the Blitz club?

“The first time I ever went it was a shock to the system because of how colourful it was, and how you could be whoever you wanted – completely sexually ambiguous, you could wear whatever you wanted as long as you looked at yourself as a hero for the day. My favourite memory was there was a club up the road where they were dressing more like pirates – using Vivienne Westwood clothes. They came down to the Blitz one night because there was a row. And there was a fight inside the Blitz between these pirates and the guys in the Blitz who were dressed as space cowboys, or in Roman tunics or whatever. It was like a cross between a fancy-dress panto and a gangster movie (Laughs).”