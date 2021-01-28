Danny Jones: “Rod Stewart!”

CORRECT.

Danny: “We played the same TV show in Ireland. He was flying back and offered us a lift home on his jet.”

Dougie Poynter: “On the way to the private airport, he said: ‘Lads, I need your passports!’. It wasn’t until a few days later we noticed he’d drawn dicks in the back of them.”

Tom Fletcher: “The American border guards don’t like it when you have a dick drawn on your passport. And they don’t believe Rod Stewart did it either. We had to get new ones because we had problems getting visas.”

Danny: “Mine had some liquid coming back onto my own face. We tried to wipe them off, but it was in biro so was indented into the passport.”

Harry Judd: “We’ve got a better Rod story. We covered his [Faces] song ‘Stay with Me’ for Children in Need. He was meant to sing with us but probably decided on balance it would do nothing for his career and really help ours.”

Dougie: “We’re travelling in the bus afterwards to a sell-out show and Rod called Danny – not realising Danny had excitedly put him on loudspeaker.”

Harry: “And Rod said: ‘You sounded brilliant Danny! I don’t know why you didn’t sing the whole song on your own. You sounded much better than that other chap [Tom]! The other one’s not rock‘n’roll!”

Tom: “I was like: ‘Cheers Rod!’

Danny: (Cringing) “Arggghhh! it was so awkward!”

Tom: “It totally killed ‘the riding on a high to a sell-out show’ experience. All I could think about was my non-rock’n’roll voice for the rest of the night!”