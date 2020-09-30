Name any of your special moves in the video to your recent single ‘Blame It On Me’

“(Laughs) Maybe high-kicks? Karate kicks? Roundhouse kicks? Backflips? This is what you’d call short-term memory loss!”

WRONG. You could have had: plasma punch, liquid smash or lightning strike. Your new, self-titled album features bangers co-written by upcoming artists such as Shura. Do you feel revitalised?

“Definitely. Being onstage with the Girls last year was a moment of proud reflection of everything I’d achieved. I changed my management and A&R and went into the studio wanting to empower people and make them dance. In their 30s, female artists are made to feel: do I go off to pasture now? My new mission is to show that girl power gets older.”

What impact did touring with Sink The Pink have on you?

“It was phenomenal. I knew it would be fun, but I never expected it to affect me as much as it did. Being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community is important and rewarding. Being accepted into their world, I learned so much about their struggle, and I just admire that courage to be who you truly are – which was always the message of the Spice Girls.”

Transphobia (and trans-exclusionary radical feminism) is on the rise. Is it important to you that girl power includes trans people?

“Absolutely. We’ve always talked about Girl Power being about equality – and it’s equality for all. Like Black Lives Matter, it’s about education. We’re afraid of the things we don’t understand and that’s where prejudice comes from, so I’m very proud to be an ally to the trans community. The great thing I learned working with non-binary people is to see people as people and not as a gender which is really hard because we’re conditioned. When you first look at someone, you think, ‘There’s a tall white guy or short black girl’ or whatever. Take away the gender, and we all want the same things, don’t we?”