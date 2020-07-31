NOFX’s Fat Mike: “Eagles’ manager once called us to say: ‘The band want you to know that your cover is the worst they’ve ever heard”

“I don’t know the name of it, but it’s the first track on their debut album – and their best song.”

WRONG. It’s ‘Deceptacon’, which includes the lyrics: “Your lyrics are dumb like a linoleum floor, I’ll walk on it, I’ll walk all over you’. It’s thought to be a response to NOFX’s Kathleen Hanna-dissing song ‘Kill The Rock Stars’.

“That was all a weird deal. In Hawaii, their [Bikini Kill] show got cancelled because our show was the same night, and we put them on the bill and paid them double their guarantee, and they were just really mean to us. Afterwards, I said ‘good show’ to Kathleen and she looked at me like an asshole and didn’t respond, just because we draw a rough crowd. But we tried to make them feel at home, and they weren’t nice to us.”

Ever had any other responses from the musicians you’ve mentioned in your songs?

“I don’t know, but after talking shit about Avenged Sevenfold for years, I played golf with their singer Matt Sanders yesterday, and we get on great. We have a new song they play on. That’s a funny marriage of two bands, but it works – unlike most metal bands, they’re sweet guys, and not full of themselves.”

Anyone you regret talking shit about? Do you feel now that a song like ‘Creeping Out Sara’ [written about meeting Tegan and Sara and full of crude, reductive jockish stereotypes about their sexuality, which he later defended as satirical] was misjudged?

“But I don’t talk shit about them in that song. I talk shit about me. They called me after they heard the song and told me they thought it was hilarious, but then there was a backlash from their fans and they called me two days later asking for an apology. So I actually did write an apology, even though I never apologise, and I talked about how I’m in the BDSM world and could understand their upset because I’ve felt marginalised too. They said: ‘Can you take the part about BDSM out of the apology?’ and that angered me. I was like: ‘Fuck this! I’m done apologising for shit!’.”