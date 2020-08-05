You produced Happy Mondays’ 1990 album ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches’ for Factory Records, who famously numbered each release. What Factory number is it?

“Ain’t got a fuckin’ clue! (Laughs) Why would I even wanna remember that?! I could have made it up and would you have known the answer?”

WRONG. It’s FAC 320.

“One-nil to you! It was a wonderful, interesting, creative, funny experience. Stressful at times because I had £100,000 to make the album with the weight of the record company on my back because I’d never produced a band like that before. We recorded in Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and made an amazing album. In terms of crazy stories, Bez reversing up a motorway was pretty dangerous.”

For a bonus half-point, what item of clothing did Shaun Ryder refuse to take off for two days in the studio when recording a cover version of the Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’ with you in 1999?

“(Laughs) His underwear? Thank God!”

WRONG. Apparently it was a black robber’s ski mask. He claimed if he removed it, his head would fall apart.

“He did! I remember that. ‘Stayin’ Alive’ was a different time and vibe. The Mondays were in a different place then. There were internal problems, arguing, and it just wasn’t what I’d experienced in LA when recording ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills…’, where there was this organic feel to what was going on. It’s a good track, but it wasn’t as good as what we were making in America.”