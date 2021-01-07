“Wow, that’s a tough one! (Laughs) I remember Jo [O’Meara]’s was Tough Sirloin because I found it hysterical, but I can’t remember the others. What were they?

WRONG. Jo’s was indeed Tough Sirloin (Previously Essex Terrier). The rest were: Bird Dog (Jon Lee), Hedge Pig (Hannah Spearritt), Big Pants (Bradley McIntosh), Mr Black (You), and The Shopper (Rachel Stevens).

“I wouldn’t have had a clue! I’m sure Bradley was happy with Big Pants! (Laughs) As for Mr. Black, what girl doesn’t want to be called Mr.!? Thanks guys! We shot the movie in Barcelona and it felt like an extension of the TV show. We had a real laugh because we had lookalikes of people like Elton John wandering around, because our film was about cloning celebrities – if you haven’t seen it! I remember the George Michael lookalike complained a lot because nothing was good enough for him, so we’d be like: ‘Who does he think he is? George Michael? Oh wait!’”

The movie was filmed when you were in your late twenties. Did anybody at the time feel they’d outgrown its kiddie tone?

“For sure! We were at a point where we were like: OK, we’re not in our late teens and early twenties anymore, so it would be nice to do something more gritty. But when the formula’s established and working, it’s difficult to do something new. If we were to do it again, we’d definitely do something more grown-up.”

Is another S Club film or TV series a possibility, then?

“I think so. Because the show is still being watched and the fans still enjoy it and it’s part of their childhood, and other TV shows from the time have successfully come back, so it would be nice to reunite for a one-off special.”