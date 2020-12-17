“Just got to get the thinking cap on! Was it Beyoncé’s husband?”

CORRECT. Otherwise known as Jay-Z.

“Do I get win the car now?! (Laughs) I looked out an hour before we were due on, and there was nobody there, so I was worried! But when we went on, it was a great reception, and audience members had even brought green doors along [in tribute to his 1981 hit of the same name]. It was great fun and Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis told us it was the biggest crowd they’d ever had for an opening artist. I hung out backstage with Elbow, who turned out to be fans of mine, and their lead guitarist [Mark Potter] later sent me through his copy of my ‘This Ole House’ album to sign. Fabulous!”