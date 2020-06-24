Which musician are you talking about in the following quotes? A quarter-point for each correct answer.

i: ‘Looks like a left-wing Boris Johnson.’

“That’s Graham Coxon!”

CORRECT. From Sleaford Mods’ 2019 song ‘Flipside’.

ii: “Worse than Hell.”

“Worse than hell?! (Laughs) Gordon Bennett! Who’s that? Is that off the song ‘Blog Maggot’?”

WRONG. You tweeted it about Ed Sheeran – although he is also mentioned in ‘Blog Maggot’ (“Ed Sheeran sellin’ fast… marketing farce”).

“And he is actually! I went through a phase of thinking he’s alright but no, he’s worse than hell. (Laughs) He’s terrible. Go on – what’s the next one?”

iii: “Dinosaurs before their 40th birthday.”

“Is that Bobby Gillespie?”

WRONG. It’s Kasabian.

“Kind of similar! (Laughs) ‘Dinosaurs before their 40th birthday’ is quite mild – they deserve a lot worse than that!”

Iv: “Like a teddy bear fused with Peter O’Toole.”

“Baxter Dury! I wrote that for his press biography. I would never be derogatory about Baxter – he’s alright. But you never know! (Laughs) There’s still time.”

CORRECT.

HALF A POINT OVERALL.

Poor old Blur also get it in the neck in the song ‘Rupert Trousers’ (‘Spitting out fine cheese made by the tool from Blur / Even the drummer’s a fucking MP’). Ever run into Alex James – or anyone else you’ve had a pop at – afterwards and had a laugh about it? Possibly while enjoying some fromage.

“No, I don’t think I’d have a laugh with Alex James. He’s terrible! I really can’t forgive anyone who tweeted to an abundance of followers not to vote Labour. That’s just fucking ludicrous and reckless. I don’t think he’d be the type of person you’d have a casual chat with. It might start off like that, but you’d try and end the conversation and walk off abruptly. Nobody’s ever been that bothered about being name-checked in one of our songs.”