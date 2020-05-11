Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Russell Mael, Sparks

Sparks were guests on the ladette talk show Pyjama Party in 1996. What did Ron show the drunken nightwear-clad audience how to cook?

“Oh God! Um… oh, damn! I remember that show well, but I’m drawing a blank. I know I was wearing a bathrobe if that gives me any points?”

WRONG. Surreally, he demonstrated how to cook a Walter Keane painting!

“(Laughs) A great breakfast treat! You’ll get all the nutrition you need from a Walter Keane panting! I would never have gotten that. But he did!”

Other highlights of the show included the hen-party-like crowd chanting for Ron to take his trousers “Off! Off! Off!”

“I’ve seen that clip more recently and it becomes even more bizarre over time!”

Talking of art – Andy Warhol was a big fan of Sparks. What’s your favourite memory of him?

“He interviewed us for his Interview magazine at The Factory in downtown New York, and he asked if he could take black and white photos of us during it. We said: ‘Wow, of course’. If Andy Warhol asks if he can take your photo, you say yeah! We had our little cameras with us, and got the nerve to ask: ‘Is it OK if we take photos of you too?’. He said yes, then exclaimed: ‘God, are you using colour photography? You’re so gifted to be able to work in colour!’. We thought: ‘Whaaaaaaat?’ (Laughs) He was really sincere, and he would make comments like that where you weren’t sure if he was having you on even though he seemed genuine. He seemed fascinated by everything, like the clothes we were wearing. He’d ask: ‘Wow, where did you get your trousers from? They’re so cool and amazing!’. And we’d reply: ‘Walmart’. (Laughs) Everything seemed amazing and interesting to him.”

“But my biggest regret is that when we got back to LA after that, we wanted him to duet with me on [Sparks’ 1979 song] ‘Beat The Clock’. We contacted his office and he said: ‘Yeah, I’d love to do that’. And then put us back on to his business manager who said: ‘Andy will do that – for $10,000’. We went: ‘Ooh, you’ve caught us a little short!’ (Laughs) We’d have robbed a bank to get that money, because to have a duet with Andy Warhol would have been amazing.”