“The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’?”

CORRECT.

“I didn’t hear it, but I heard a rumour she’d covered it. The Cranberries’ first album was initially ignored by critics and the public and it wasn’t until they went to America and made ‘Linger’ a hit, that it took off for them. So when we were doing the second album – which contains ‘Zombie’ – it felt like vindication. We didn’t worry that it was a hard-rocking track and they were known for softer indie stuff. It was a bit of fun where they wanted to let rip after a year of being on the road, so it was a bonus surprise when it proved such a hit.”

After frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan died in 2018, you worked on The Cranberries’ posthumous album, ‘In The End’ released a year later…

“I feel very close to them. I started working with them when they were so young. I felt protective of them and like an older brother .It was a real shock when Dolores died and when Noel [Hogan] guitarist asked me to finish the album they’d been demoing, I wanted it done right. It stands up well and most people realised we’d done it with love, affection and care and not as a money-making exercise.”