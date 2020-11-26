Steps have appeared on various reality TV shows. For a full point, can you identify who said each quote?

“Did you really hate us?”

Faye: “That was me!”

CORRECT. That was Faye’s tearful outburst from the 2011 hatchet-burying documentary Steps: Reunion. She was referencing the time, in 2001, when H and Claire resigned to the rest of the band by shoving a letter into your hands just before you went onstage, thus signalling the end of the group.

H: “Thanks for bringing that up!

Claire: “Happy Monday!”

Lisa: “We’ve just lost Claire – she’s left again! (Laughs)”

“I said: ‘If you don’t stop now, I’m going to put you up against the wall and deck you’.”

Lee: “I actually did that to H.”

CORRECT. From the same documentary.

“He won’t remember but I had him against the wall backstage at a Blue Peter roadshow in Wales. I was ready to leave [the group] He’d got under my skin, but it had probably taken a few years to get to that point. (Laughs) So I lifted him up against the wall, told him to stop being an idiot, and drove halfway home, before taking a time-out at a service station and coming back.”

H: “And we had make-up sex.”

Lisa: “To be fair, the boys have only had one or two rows in 23 years.”

“But I’m B-List at Capital!”

Claire: “Lisa!”

CORRECT. From Lisa’s 2005 MTV fly-on-the-wall documentary Totally Scott Lee where the premise was she had to score a UK Top 10 with the single ‘Electric’ or she’d quit the music industry. It peaked at Number 13, with her protest of “But I’m B-List at Capital!” becoming a quotable camp classic among fans.

Lisa: “I knew it! When you said this question, I was waiting for that!”

H: “It’s an iconic quote with the gays. People turn up to our gigs in T-shirts saying: ‘I’m B-List At Capital’.”

Faye: “Someone’s named their Twitter account after it (Laughs).”

Lisa: “It was said with sincerity (laughs). 15 years on, I didn’t think people would still quote that at me. I don’t get it but it seems very nice – I think! That documentary was a stitch-up. There was meant to be a second series where they wanted me to go over to Australia and release as a solo artist there, but I said, ‘No, thank you’. With increased awareness of mental health, they couldn’t treat people like that now.”

H: “You did right. That exploitative TV genre has changed now, because people humiliate themselves on Instagram, so you don’t need to watch that.”