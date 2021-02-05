Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo appears on The Cribs’ 2007 track ‘Be Safe’. Name four things he hates according to its lyrics.

Ryan Jarman: “Myself, the world, the complacent, the happy”

Gary Jarman: “The rich..”

Ross: “TV drinkers…”

Ryan: “(Correcting him) Beer drinkers – not TV drinkers! That would be abstract even for Lee!”

CORRECT. What was it like working with Lee on ‘Be Safe’ and the 2020 track ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’?

Gary: “The first time, I was pretty terrified. We didn’t know him, but our manager worked for Sonic Youth and Nirvana back in the day. We’d already had tentative discussions about having Lee produce some stuff. We’d recorded the album ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ bar this one song [‘Be Safe’], and said we want Lee on this track. Lee was a hero to us, and it was the best day of my life. It was so fun, and I felt good we could hold our own in that situation.”

Ryan: “The whole track, including Lee’s vocals, went down completely live. He said: ‘Shall we try improvising something?’ and we only did two takes. Hence why you hear me at the end say it wasn’t my best one, because on the first one, I played better.

Ross: “Between us, I think we’re going to get 10/10 on this quiz!”

Famous last words…