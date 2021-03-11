“No idea! 38?”

WRONG. It was 62.

(Laughs) “That felt like a big success at the time! I’d never produced anything before the Bunnymen’s manager Bill Drummond asked me to do their debut album. They were just my mates. Hard as it to believe now, Ian McCulloch had little confidence and that’s one of the things I probably gave him because I believed in him so much. I’m eternally grateful for the belief they placed in me, who was just a mate who hadn’t produced something before, to be in control of their debut. That was the start of me believing in myself.”

Ian McCulloch and Holly Johnson knew their way round a waspish one-liner and you even performed with Dead or Alive’s machete-mouthed legend Pete Burns. What was it like being surrounded by such big personalities?

“Though they were my mates, they were larger than life where I wasn’t. There would be a local night every Thursday at the Liverpool punk club Eric’s, , but there weren’t enough bands to perform, so we’d all say: ‘We’ll get up and do something’. And we’d perform [Patti Smith’s] ‘Gloria’ or something, with Pete Burns singing, Ian on guitar, Holly on bass, and we’d all switch around each week. That relationship probably delayed me doing my own music for a long time – because I’d produce Echo and the Bunnymen, then I did some stuff for Holly pre-Frankie Goes to Hollywood. I’m glad The Lightning Seeds took off, but at the time in that crowd, you wouldn’t have put your money on me!”