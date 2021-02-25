Dexter: “Ministry, The Cult…”

Noodles: “Hole and… Primal Scream?”

CORRECT.

Dexter: “Evan Dando was hanging out also and I can say I once rode in an elevator with Evan Dando and Courtney Love at the same time. Courtney was out of control but in the best possible way.”

Noodles: “We had some fun moments with her. We once climbed up to her balcony and tapped on the window, and ended up playing a Hungry Hungry Hippos drinking game with her.”

Tell us about your upcoming album ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’…

Dexter: “This is a special record. When you’ve done a bunch of records, you’re trying to figure out how not to repeat yourself, and on our last couple of records – ‘Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace’ and ‘Days Go By’ – we felt it was time to expand our horizons. For this one, it felt like it was time to get back to more of a punk record. In terms of lyrics, we generally try not to get too much into politics, but these last few years have been extraordinary, it’s almost like, ‘how can we not comment on it?’ So some of the themes of what’s going on in America are definitely part of this record.”

The verdict: 5/10

Noodles: “Sorry, Dex – I let us down! It was all my fault. I know Alice Cooper did way better than we did, but he’s been sober a longer than we have!”

– The Offspring’s new single, ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ is available now. The album of the same name will be released on April 16 via Concord Records