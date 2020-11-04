“Oh my God – that would be David Bowie.”

“It happened at an after-show party for the tour he did with Iggy Pop in the late ‘80s. I walked up to him, took the drink out of his hand, took a swig of it and said: ‘You can’t fucking act, can you?’. He said: ‘Well, I didn’t ask your advice’. And I said: ‘I didn’t give you any!’. Then he replied: ‘That’s the reason!’. Which I thought was a great comeback, and I skulked off with my head hung down. He had been a hero for years but I was drunk and wanted to be a smart-arse young punk and he put me in my place. He came to see us a few times after that so he didn’t hold any grudges.”

Bowie was a big fan of the Furs and your management tried to match you up for him to produce your 1982 album ‘Forever Now’…

“Yeah. It always seemed he was busy touring or working on his own albums, but [frontman and brother] Richard and Bowie were always compared to each other, so I think it would have been a bad idea for him to produce us. There’s a rumour that Bowie covered [Psychedelic Furs song] ‘Pretty In Pink’ and that it’s sitting in the vaults somewhere.”