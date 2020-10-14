“That would be Oasis!”

CORRECT.

“(Laughs) A retrospective on Britpop was the first time I ever heard the term “knuckle-draggers”. And that’s what I remember of our interaction – there was definitively some knuckle-dragging going on there! The first time we met, we were playing a radio-sponsored festival in the US, and were in the dressing room with Butch Vig from Garbage who produced ‘Nevermind‘. Liam came looking for Butch and introduced him. He wanted to tell Butch how much he thought ‘Nevermind’ was this great record, which was sweet, but Butch laughed and said: ‘Well, if you like Nirvana, you should listen to these guys, Sonic Youth’. Liam looked at me thinking: ‘No, there’s absolutely no connection here with Sonic Youth – this unlistenable, impenetrable noise-music versus Nirvana’s punk-opera majesty.’ I could read it in his eyes; he didn’t get Butch’s commendation at all.”

Noel Gallagher once said: ‘I don’t think music should be clever or avant-garde, artistic. I hate art in music, all this pompous art-rock like Sonic Youth and all that. You couldn’t hum one of their tunes. Sticking guitars in dustbins and you know, playing them with screwdrivers and that. I mean, fuck art – let’s rock’…

“I saw that interview on MTV and found it funny because it’s such a conservative perspective of being in a band. I’d copied that interview onto VHS and at the time, and was asked to do a remix for Blur for a Japan-only release. I was friendly with Graham [Coxon, Blur guitarist], but didn’t know the others. I’d already got into a spat with their bass player [Alex James] because he drunkenly said some derogatory remarks to me and ever since then, I hated the guy. So by remixing their record, I took the bass player’s track completely off and deleted it – and replaced it with screaming feedback. And I opened the track using Noel Gallagher saying: ‘I don’t like bands that are clever, putting these guitars into dustbins…’ (Laughs).”

“The bass player was in a magazine – probably Country Life! – shortly thereafter where he expressed being upset by my horrible remix, which made me even more proud of it!”