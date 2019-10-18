Watch Foals’ track-by-track guide to ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’

Check out the video above

“From a musical perspective, ‘Part 2’ is fully-charged – certainly the first half, which is probably the most energetic and relentless set of songs in a row that we’ve ever done,” Foals‘ frontman Yannis Philippakis told NME of the brutal but cinematic sequel album of their ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost‘ project. “The relationship is that ‘Part 1’ was more textural and dance-y, and lyrically it was more from the perspective of viewing what’s going on, whereas ‘Part 2’ is on the run. There’s a twitchiness and a paranoia. It’s about trying to pick yourself up and dust yourself off after the wreckage of ‘Part 1’.”

It’s certainly one hell of a journey. And who better to guide us through it than Foals themselves? After they kindly talked us through the making of each track of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 1‘, we had the band do the same for its fiery follow-up.

Watch the video at the top of the page, as Yannis and drummer Jack Bevan explain the origin, inspiration and creation of each and every song on the new record – featuring insight into dreams of cattle tearing up Benidorm, a beefy doppelgänger, gnarly new sounds, and much, much more.