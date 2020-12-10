“Oh shucks! Oh, man – it was months. Our song ‘Boom Boom Pow’ was first, which was the longest-running single to stay atop the Billboard Hot 100, before ‘I Gotta Feeling’ kicked it off the Number One spot. Was it three months?”

WRONG. It was 14 weeks.

“Which is three months! Yeah baby, I’ve got it right! Whoo-hoo-hoo-hoo!”

Not quite! Now the Black Eyed Peas are back with a new single ‘Girl Like Me’ featuring Shakira. What was it like working with her?

“Crazy! There must have been something in the water in 2008, because that’s when ‘Girl Like Me’ was conceived, when she came to my studio and we worked on a couple of songs including that one. We didn’t put it out then, because she wasn’t happy with it. I tried to revisit it in 2010 and again later for my solo album ‘#willpower’, but this year I dug deep and found the right combination of sonics and rhythm. So I refreshed it, and called her, and we wrote new lyrics and she helped me with my Spanish.

“Originally, I’d mixed up my Spanish tenses so it sounded like I was talking about sexual attraction between an uncle and a niece! I was like: ‘Good catch!’ (Laughs) She’s one of the best people I’ve collaborated with. She’s in the same category as Michael Jackson and Prince as far as attention to detail goes.”