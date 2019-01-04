|4 January 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Legion of the Damned
|Slaves of the Shadow Realm
|Napalm
|8 January 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Lifafa
|Jaago
|Suryakant Sawhney
|11 January 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Jack & Jack
|A Good Friend Is Nice
|Island, Universal
|Soilwork
|Verkligheten
|Nuclear Blast
|14 January 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|The Twilight Sad
|It Wont Be Like This All The Time
|Rock Action
|18 January 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Deerhunter
|Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?
|4AD
|Maggie Rogers
|Heard It in a Past Life
|Debay, Capitol, Universal
|Future
|The Wizrd
|Epic
|Mike Posner
|A Real Good Kid
|Toro y Moi
|Outer Peace
|Carpark Records
|Sharon Van Etten
|Remind Me Tomorrow
|Jagjaguwar
|Lost Under Heaven
|Love Hates What You Become
|Mute Records
|James Blake
|Assume Form
|Polydor, Republic
|25 January 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Bring Me the Horizon
|Amo
|Sony Music, RCA
|Meghan Trainor
|Treat Myself
|Epic
|TOY
|Happy In The Hollow
|Tough Love
|Rudimental
|Toast to Our Differences
|Asylum, Atlantic, Warner
|Rat Boy
|INTERNATIONALLY UNKNOWN
|Hellcat Records
|Fidlar
|Almost Free
|Dine Alone Records
|Dave Keuning
|Prismism
|Pretty Faithful
|Sunflower Bean
|King Of The Dudes
|Mom + Pop Music
|Sneaks
|Highway Hypnosis
|Merge Records
|Phoebe Bridgers & Conor Oberst
|Better Oblivion Community Centre
|Dead Oceans
|1 February 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Beirut
|Gallipoli
|4AD
|Ian Brown
|Ripples
|Black Koi
|Broods
|Don’t Feed the Pop Monster
|Neon Gold, Island, UMA
|Nina Nesbitt
|The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change
|Cooking Vinyl
|White Lies
|Five
|PIAS
|Within Temptation
|Resist
|Vertigo, Spinefarm
|Girlpool
|What Chaos Is Imaginary
|ANTI‐
|The Specials
|Encore
|UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
|Cherry Glazerr
|Stuffed & Ready
|Secretly Canadian
|Boy Harsher
|Careful
|Nude Club Records
|The Spielbergs
|This Is Not The End
|By The Time It Gets Dark
|8 February 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Joanne Shaw Taylor
|Reckless Heart
|Silvertone, Sony Music
|YAK
|Pursuit of Momentary Happiness
|Third Man Records
|The Lemonheads
|Varshons 2
|Fire Records
|Mercury Rev
|Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited
|Bella Union
|Cass Mccombs
|Tip Of The Sphere
|ANTI-
|HEALTH
|Vol. 4: Slaves Of Fear
|Loma Vista Recordings
|Ariana Grande
|Thank U, Next
|By The Time It Gets Dark
|Cosey Fanni Tutti
|TUTTI
|Conspiracy International
|AJ Tracey
|AJ Tracey
|Self-released
|Queen Zee
|Queen Zee
|Sasstone
|Panda Bear
|Buoys
|Domino
|15 February 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|RY X
|Unfurl
|Infectious
|Avril Lavigne
|Head Above Water
|BMG
|Methyl Ethel
|Triage
|4AD
|Woman’s Hour
|Ephyra
|Practise Music
|SWMRS
|Berkeley’s On Fire
|Fueled by Ramen
|Ladytron
|Ladytron
|!K7
|STATS
|Other People’s Lives
|Memphis Industries
|Czarface & Ghostface Killah
|Czarface Meets Ghostface
|Silver Age
|18 February 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Monsta X
|Take.2 We Are Here
|Starship Entertainment
|22 February 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Dream Theater
|Distance Over Time
|Inside Out Music
|Julia Jacklin
|Crushing
|Transgressive
|Drenge
|Strange Creatures
|Infectious Music
|Du Blonde
|Lung Bread For Daddy
|Moshi Moshi
|Bayonne
|Drastic Measures
|City Slang
|Sleaford Mods
|Eton Alive
|Extreme Eating Records
|Pom Poko
|Birthday
|Bella Union
|Offset
|Father of 4
|Quality Control
|Giggs
|Big Bad
|Universal Island Records
|Lil Pump
|Harverd Drop Out
|Warner Bros. Records
|1 March 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|The Japanese House
|Good at Falling
|Dirty Hit
|Anteros
|When We Land
|Sigrid
|Sucker Punch
|Island
|Weezer
|Weezer (Black Album)
|Atlantic, Crush
|While She Sleeps
|SO WHAT?
|Sleeps Brothers
|Little Simz
|Grey
|AGE 101
|Blood Youth
|Starve
|Artery Recordings; Rude Records
|Pond
|Tasmania
|Marathon Artists
|2 Chainz
|Rap of Go League
|Def Jam
|Sundara Karma
|Ulfilas’ Alphabet
|RCA Records
|Durand Jones and The Indicators
|American Love Call
|Dead Oceans
|Solange
|When I Get Home
|Columbia
|8 March 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|David Gray
|Gold in a Brass Age
|IHT Records
|Dido
|Still on My Mind
|BMG
|Foals
|Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1
|Warner Bros. and Transgressive Records
|Amanda Palmer
|There Will Be No Intermission
|Cooking Vinyl
|Sasami
|Sasami
|Domino
|JuiceWrld
|A Death Race For Love
|Grade A / Interscope
|Papooz
|Night Sketches
|Half Awake Records
|Dave
|Psychodrama
|Neighbourhood Recordings
|Ten Fe
|Future Perfect, Present Tense
|PIAS
|Gesaffelstein
|Hyperion
|Columbia Records
|Stella Donnelly
|Beware of the Dogs
|Secretly Canadian
|15 March 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Benjamin Francis Leftwich
|Gratitude
|Dirty Hit
|Karen O and Danger Mouse
|Lux Prima
|Scarlxrd
|Infinity
|Island Records
|22 March 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|American Football
|American Football
|Polyvinyl, Big Scary Monsters
|Megadeath
|Warheads on Foreheads
|UMe
|Nilufer Yanya
|Miss Universe
|ATO Records
|Ex Hex
|It’s Real
|Merge
|Jenny Lewis
|On the Line
|Warner Bros
|These New Puritans
|Inside The Rose
|Infectious Music
|Jayda G
|Significant Changes
|Ninja Tune
|Sleeper
|The Modern Age
|Gorsky Records
|Crows
|Silver Tongues
|Balley Records
|Lucy Rose
|No Words Left
|Communion Records
|29 March 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|White Denim
|Side Effects
|City Slang
|Good Cop Bad Cop
|Good Cop Bad Cop
|Count To Ten Records, whatevercore
|Show Me The Body
|Dog Whistle
|Loma Vista
|Marvin Gaye
|You’re The Man
|Motown / Universal
|Ohtis
|Curve of Earth
|Full Time Hobby
|Billie Eilish
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|Darkroom, Interscope
|4 April 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Blackpink
|Kill This Love
|YG Entertainment/Interscope
|5 April 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Circa Waves
|What’s It Like Over There?
|Prolifica Inc.
|Priests
|The Seduction Of Kanas
|Sister Polygon Records
|Weyes Blood
|Titanic Rising
|Sub Pop
|Khalid
|Free Spirit
|Columbia Records
|Idlewild
|Interview Music
|Empty Words
|Anitta
|Kisses
|Warner Music Brasil
|Pup
|Morbid Stuff
|Rise Records
|Martha
|Love Keeps Kicking
|Big Scary Monsters
|Sara Bareilles
|Amidst the Chaos
|Epic
|The Drums
|Brutalism
|ANTI
|Khalid
|Free Spirit
|12 April 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Anderson .Paak
|Ventura
|The Chemical Brothers
|No Geography
|Virgin EMI
|LSD
|LSD
|Records/Columbia
|Fontaines DC
|Dogrel
|Partisan
|BTS
|Map of the Soul:Persona
|Big Hit Entertainment
|13 April 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|The Flaming Lips
|King’s Mouth
|Bella Union
|19 April 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Cage the Elephant
|Social Cues
|RCA
|Jade Bird
|Jade Bird
|Glassnote
|Drugdealer
|Raw Honey
|Mexican Summer
|Loyle Carner
|Not Waving, But Drowning
|AMF Records
|Fat White Family
|Serfs Up!
|Domino Recording Company
|Lizzo
|Cuz I Love You
|Atlantic, Nice Life
|26 April 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Amon Tobin
|Fear in a Handful of Dust
|Nomark
|Aldous Harding
|Designer
|4AD
|Kevin Morby
|Oh My God
|Dead Ocean
|The Cranberries
|In The End
|BMG
|Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres
|Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres
|Strap Originals/Cargo Records
|Ezra Collective
|You Can’t Steal My Joy
|Enter the Jungle Records
|Schoolboy Q
|CrashTalk
|Top Dawg Entertainment
|Matt Martians
|The Last Party
|3qtr
|SOAK
|Grim Town
|Rough Trade Records
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|The Balance
|Island, Capitol
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|Fishing for Fishies
|Flightless
|Marina
|Love + Fear
|Atlantic
|The Mountain Goats
|In League with Dragons
|Merge
|Nick Murphy
|Run Fast Sleep Naked
|Downtown
|Pink
|Hurts 2B Human
|RCA>
|3 May 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
|End of Suffering
|International Death Cult
|Ruby Fields
|Permanent Hermit
|UNIFIED, Ruby Fields
|Big Thief
|U.F.O.F.
|4AD
|Patience
|Dizzy Spells
|Night School Records
|Drahla
|Useless Coordinates
|Captured Tracks
|Judah & the Lion
|Pep Talks
|Caroline, Cletus the Van Records
|Vampire Weekend
|Father of the Bride
|Columbia
|10 May 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Jamila Woods
|Legacy! Legacy!
|Jagjaguwar
|Mac DeMarco
|Here Comes the Cowboy
|Mac’s Record Label
|Whitesnake
|Fresh & Blood
|Frontiers
|17 May 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Frenship
|Vacation
|The National
|I Am Easy to Find
|4AD
|DJ Khalid
|Father of Asahd
|We the Best Music, Epic Record
|Lewis Capaldi
|Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
|Vertigo Berlin, Virgin EMI
|14 June 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Baroness
|Gold & Grey
|Abraxan Hymns
|21 June 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Hatchie
|Keepsake
|26 July 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Mini Mansions
|Guy Walks Into a Bar…
|Capitol
|9 August 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Slipknot
|TBA
|Roadrunner
|20 September 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Foals
|Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2
|Warner Bros., Transgressive
|October 2019
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Alter Bridge
|TBA