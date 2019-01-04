4 January 2019

Artist Album Label

Legion of the Damned Slaves of the Shadow Realm Napalm

8 January 2019

Artist Album Label

Lifafa Jaago Suryakant Sawhney

11 January 2019

Artist Album Label

Jack & Jack A Good Friend Is Nice Island, Universal

Soilwork Verkligheten Nuclear Blast

14 January 2019

Artist Album Label

The Twilight Sad It Wont Be Like This All The Time Rock Action

18 January 2019

Artist Album Label

Maggie Rogers Heard It in a Past Life Debay, Capitol, Universal

Future The Wizrd Epic

Mike Posner A Real Good Kid

Toro y Moi Outer Peace Carpark Records

Sharon Van Etten Remind Me Tomorrow Jagjaguwar

Lost Under Heaven Love Hates What You Become Mute Records

James Blake Assume Form Polydor, Republic

25 January 2019

Artist Album Label

Bring Me the Horizon Amo Sony Music, RCA

Meghan Trainor Treat Myself Epic

TOY Happy In The Hollow Tough Love

Rudimental Toast to Our Differences Asylum, Atlantic, Warner

Rat Boy INTERNATIONALLY UNKNOWN Hellcat Records

Fidlar Almost Free Dine Alone Records

Dave Keuning Prismism Pretty Faithful

Sunflower Bean King Of The Dudes Mom + Pop Music

Sneaks Highway Hypnosis Merge Records

Phoebe Bridgers & Conor Oberst Better Oblivion Community Centre Dead Oceans

1 February 2019

Artist Album Label

Beirut Gallipoli 4AD

Ian Brown Ripples Black Koi

Broods Don’t Feed the Pop Monster Neon Gold, Island, UMA

Nina Nesbitt The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change Cooking Vinyl

White Lies Five PIAS

Within Temptation Resist Vertigo, Spinefarm

Girlpool What Chaos Is Imaginary ANTI‐

The Specials Encore UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Cherry Glazerr Stuffed & Ready Secretly Canadian

Boy Harsher Careful Nude Club Records

The Spielbergs This Is Not The End By The Time It Gets Dark

8 February 2019

Artist Album Label

Joanne Shaw Taylor Reckless Heart Silvertone, Sony Music

YAK Pursuit of Momentary Happiness Third Man Records

The Lemonheads Varshons 2 Fire Records

Mercury Rev Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited Bella Union

Cass Mccombs Tip Of The Sphere ANTI-

HEALTH Vol. 4: Slaves Of Fear Loma Vista Recordings

Ariana Grande Thank U, Next By The Time It Gets Dark

Cosey Fanni Tutti TUTTI Conspiracy International

AJ Tracey AJ Tracey Self-released

Queen Zee Queen Zee Sasstone

Panda Bear Buoys Domino

15 February 2019

Artist Album Label

RY X Unfurl Infectious

Avril Lavigne Head Above Water BMG

Methyl Ethel Triage 4AD

Woman’s Hour Ephyra Practise Music

SWMRS Berkeley’s On Fire Fueled by Ramen

Ladytron Ladytron !K7

STATS Other People’s Lives Memphis Industries

Czarface & Ghostface Killah Czarface Meets Ghostface Silver Age

18 February 2019

Artist Album Label

Monsta X Take.2 We Are Here Starship Entertainment

22 February 2019

Artist Album Label

Dream Theater Distance Over Time Inside Out Music

Julia Jacklin Crushing Transgressive

Drenge Strange Creatures Infectious Music

Du Blonde Lung Bread For Daddy Moshi Moshi

Bayonne Drastic Measures City Slang

Sleaford Mods Eton Alive Extreme Eating Records

Pom Poko Birthday Bella Union

Offset Father of 4 Quality Control

Giggs Big Bad Universal Island Records

Lil Pump Harverd Drop Out Warner Bros. Records

1 March 2019

Artist Album Label

The Japanese House Good at Falling Dirty Hit

Anteros When We Land

Sigrid Sucker Punch Island

While She Sleeps SO WHAT? Sleeps Brothers

Little Simz Grey AGE 101

Blood Youth Starve Artery Recordings‎; ‎Rude Records

Pond Tasmania Marathon Artists

2 Chainz Rap of Go League Def Jam

Sundara Karma Ulfilas’ Alphabet RCA Records

Durand Jones and The Indicators American Love Call Dead Oceans

Solange When I Get Home Columbia

8 March 2019

Artist Album Label

David Gray Gold in a Brass Age IHT Records

Dido Still on My Mind BMG

Foals Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 Warner Bros. and Transgressive Records

Amanda Palmer There Will Be No Intermission Cooking Vinyl

Sasami Sasami Domino

JuiceWrld A Death Race For Love Grade A / Interscope

Papooz Night Sketches Half Awake Records

Dave Psychodrama Neighbourhood Recordings

Ten Fe Future Perfect, Present Tense PIAS

Gesaffelstein Hyperion Columbia Records

Stella Donnelly Beware of the Dogs Secretly Canadian

15 March 2019

Artist Album Label

Benjamin Francis Leftwich Gratitude Dirty Hit

Karen O and Danger Mouse Lux Prima

Scarlxrd Infinity Island Records

22 March 2019

Artist Album Label

American Football American Football Polyvinyl, Big Scary Monsters

Megadeath Warheads on Foreheads UMe

Nilufer Yanya Miss Universe ATO Records

Ex Hex It’s Real Merge

Jenny Lewis On the Line Warner Bros

These New Puritans Inside The Rose Infectious Music

Jayda G Significant Changes Ninja Tune

Sleeper The Modern Age Gorsky Records

Crows Silver Tongues Balley Records

Lucy Rose No Words Left Communion Records

29 March 2019

Artist Album Label

White Denim Side Effects City Slang

Good Cop Bad Cop Good Cop Bad Cop Count To Ten Records, whatevercore

Show Me The Body Dog Whistle Loma Vista

Marvin Gaye You’re The Man Motown / Universal

Ohtis Curve of Earth Full Time Hobby

Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Darkroom, Interscope

4 April 2019

Artist Album Label

Blackpink Kill This Love YG Entertainment/Interscope

5 April 2019

Artist Album Label

Circa Waves What’s It Like Over There? Prolifica Inc.

Priests The Seduction Of Kanas Sister Polygon Records

Weyes Blood Titanic Rising Sub Pop

Khalid Free Spirit Columbia Records

Idlewild Interview Music Empty Words

Anitta Kisses Warner Music Brasil

Pup Morbid Stuff Rise Records

Martha Love Keeps Kicking Big Scary Monsters

Sara Bareilles Amidst the Chaos Epic

The Drums Brutalism ANTI

Khalid Free Spirit

12 April 2019

Artist Album Label

Anderson .Paak Ventura

The Chemical Brothers No Geography Virgin EMI

LSD LSD Records/Columbia

Fontaines DC Dogrel Partisan

BTS Map of the Soul:Persona Big Hit Entertainment

13 April 2019

Artist Album Label

The Flaming Lips King’s Mouth Bella Union

19 April 2019

Artist Album Label

Cage the Elephant Social Cues RCA

Jade Bird Jade Bird Glassnote

Drugdealer Raw Honey Mexican Summer

Loyle Carner Not Waving, But Drowning AMF Records

Fat White Family Serfs Up! Domino Recording Company

Lizzo Cuz I Love You Atlantic, Nice Life

26 April 2019

Artist Album Label

Amon Tobin Fear in a Handful of Dust Nomark

Aldous Harding Designer 4AD

Kevin Morby Oh My God Dead Ocean

The Cranberries In The End BMG

Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres Strap Originals/Cargo Records

Ezra Collective You Can’t Steal My Joy Enter the Jungle Records

Schoolboy Q CrashTalk Top Dawg Entertainment

Matt Martians The Last Party 3qtr

SOAK Grim Town Rough Trade Records

Catfish and the Bottlemen The Balance Island, Capitol

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Fishing for Fishies Flightless

Marina Love + Fear Atlantic

The Mountain Goats In League with Dragons Merge

Nick Murphy Run Fast Sleep Naked Downtown

Pink Hurts 2B Human RCA>

3 May 2019

Artist Album Label

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes End of Suffering International Death Cult

Ruby Fields Permanent Hermit UNIFIED, Ruby Fields

Big Thief U.F.O.F. 4AD

Patience Dizzy Spells Night School Records

Drahla Useless Coordinates Captured Tracks

Judah & the Lion Pep Talks Caroline, Cletus the Van Records

Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride Columbia

10 May 2019

Artist Album Label

Jamila Woods Legacy! Legacy! Jagjaguwar

Mac DeMarco Here Comes the Cowboy Mac’s Record Label

Whitesnake Fresh & Blood Frontiers

17 May 2019

Artist Album Label

Frenship Vacation

The National I Am Easy to Find 4AD

DJ Khalid Father of Asahd We the Best Music, Epic Record

Lewis Capaldi Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent Vertigo Berlin, Virgin EMI

14 June 2019

Artist Album Label

Baroness Gold & Grey Abraxan Hymns

21 June 2019

Artist Album Label

Hatchie Keepsake

26 July 2019

Artist Album Label

Mini Mansions Guy Walks Into a Bar… Capitol

9 August 2019

Artist Album Label

Slipknot TBA Roadrunner

20 September 2019

Artist Album Label

Foals Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2 Warner Bros., Transgressive

October 2019

Artist Album Label