4 January 2019
Artist Album Label
Legion of the Damned Slaves of the Shadow Realm Napalm
8 January 2019
Artist Album Label
Lifafa Jaago Suryakant Sawhney
11 January 2019
Artist Album Label
Jack & Jack A Good Friend Is Nice Island, Universal
Soilwork Verkligheten Nuclear Blast
14 January 2019
Artist Album Label
The Twilight Sad It Wont Be Like This All The Time Rock Action
18 January 2019
Artist Album Label
Deerhunter Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? 4AD
Maggie Rogers Heard It in a Past Life Debay, Capitol, Universal
Future The Wizrd Epic
Mike Posner A Real Good Kid
Toro y Moi Outer Peace Carpark Records
Sharon Van Etten Remind Me Tomorrow Jagjaguwar
Lost Under Heaven Love Hates What You Become Mute Records
James Blake Assume Form Polydor, Republic
25 January 2019
Artist Album Label
Bring Me the Horizon Amo Sony Music, RCA
Meghan Trainor Treat Myself Epic
TOY Happy In The Hollow Tough Love
Rudimental Toast to Our Differences Asylum, Atlantic, Warner
Rat Boy INTERNATIONALLY UNKNOWN Hellcat Records
Fidlar Almost Free Dine Alone Records
Dave Keuning Prismism Pretty Faithful
Sunflower Bean King Of The Dudes Mom + Pop Music
Sneaks Highway Hypnosis Merge Records
Phoebe Bridgers & Conor Oberst Better Oblivion Community Centre Dead Oceans
1 February 2019
Artist Album Label
Beirut Gallipoli 4AD
Ian Brown Ripples Black Koi
Broods Don’t Feed the Pop Monster Neon Gold, Island, UMA
Nina Nesbitt The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change Cooking Vinyl
White Lies Five PIAS
Within Temptation Resist Vertigo, Spinefarm
Girlpool What Chaos Is Imaginary ANTI‐
The Specials Encore UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Cherry Glazerr Stuffed & Ready Secretly Canadian
Boy Harsher Careful Nude Club Records
The Spielbergs This Is Not The End By The Time It Gets Dark
8 February 2019
Artist Album Label
Joanne Shaw Taylor Reckless Heart Silvertone, Sony Music
YAK Pursuit of Momentary Happiness Third Man Records
The Lemonheads Varshons 2 Fire Records
Mercury Rev Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited Bella Union
Cass Mccombs Tip Of The Sphere ANTI-
HEALTH Vol. 4: Slaves Of Fear Loma Vista Recordings
Ariana Grande Thank U, Next By The Time It Gets Dark
Cosey Fanni Tutti TUTTI Conspiracy International
AJ Tracey AJ Tracey Self-released
Queen Zee Queen Zee Sasstone
Panda Bear Buoys Domino
15 February 2019
Artist Album Label
RY X Unfurl Infectious
Avril Lavigne Head Above Water BMG
Methyl Ethel Triage 4AD
Woman’s Hour Ephyra Practise Music
SWMRS Berkeley’s On Fire Fueled by Ramen
Ladytron Ladytron !K7
STATS Other People’s Lives Memphis Industries
Czarface & Ghostface Killah Czarface Meets Ghostface Silver Age
18 February 2019
Artist Album Label
Monsta X Take.2 We Are Here Starship Entertainment
22 February 2019
Artist Album Label
Dream Theater Distance Over Time Inside Out Music
Julia Jacklin Crushing Transgressive
Drenge Strange Creatures Infectious Music
Du Blonde Lung Bread For Daddy Moshi Moshi
Bayonne Drastic Measures City Slang
Sleaford Mods Eton Alive Extreme Eating Records
Pom Poko Birthday Bella Union
Offset Father of 4 Quality Control
Giggs Big Bad Universal Island Records
Lil Pump Harverd Drop Out Warner Bros. Records
1 March 2019
Artist Album Label
The Japanese House Good at Falling Dirty Hit
Anteros When We Land
Sigrid Sucker Punch Island
Weezer Weezer (Black Album) Atlantic, Crush
While She Sleeps SO WHAT? Sleeps Brothers
Little Simz Grey AGE 101
Blood Youth Starve Artery Recordings‎; ‎Rude Records
Pond Tasmania Marathon Artists
2 Chainz Rap of Go League Def Jam
Sundara Karma Ulfilas’ Alphabet RCA Records
Durand Jones and The Indicators American Love Call Dead Oceans
Solange When I Get Home Columbia
8 March 2019
Artist Album Label
David Gray Gold in a Brass Age IHT Records
Dido Still on My Mind BMG
Foals Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 Warner Bros. and Transgressive Records
Amanda Palmer There Will Be No Intermission Cooking Vinyl
Sasami Sasami Domino
JuiceWrld A Death Race For Love Grade A / Interscope
Papooz Night Sketches Half Awake Records
Dave Psychodrama Neighbourhood Recordings
Ten Fe Future Perfect, Present Tense PIAS
Gesaffelstein Hyperion Columbia Records
Stella Donnelly Beware of the Dogs Secretly Canadian
15 March 2019
Artist Album Label
Benjamin Francis Leftwich Gratitude Dirty Hit
Karen O and Danger Mouse Lux Prima
Scarlxrd Infinity Island Records
22 March 2019
Artist Album Label
American Football American Football Polyvinyl, Big Scary Monsters
Megadeath Warheads on Foreheads UMe
Nilufer Yanya Miss Universe ATO Records
Ex Hex It’s Real Merge
Jenny Lewis On the Line Warner Bros
These New Puritans Inside The Rose Infectious Music
Jayda G Significant Changes Ninja Tune
Sleeper The Modern Age Gorsky Records
Crows Silver Tongues Balley Records
Lucy Rose No Words Left Communion Records
29 March 2019
Artist Album Label
White Denim Side Effects City Slang
Good Cop Bad Cop Good Cop Bad Cop Count To Ten Records, whatevercore
Show Me The Body Dog Whistle Loma Vista
Marvin Gaye You’re The Man Motown / Universal
Ohtis Curve of Earth Full Time Hobby
Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Darkroom, Interscope
4 April 2019
Artist Album Label
Blackpink Kill This Love YG Entertainment/Interscope
5 April 2019
Artist Album Label
Circa Waves What’s It Like Over There? Prolifica Inc.
Priests The Seduction Of Kanas Sister Polygon Records
Weyes Blood Titanic Rising Sub Pop
Khalid Free Spirit Columbia Records
Idlewild Interview Music Empty Words
Anitta Kisses Warner Music Brasil
Pup Morbid Stuff Rise Records
Martha Love Keeps Kicking Big Scary Monsters
Sara Bareilles Amidst the Chaos Epic
The Drums Brutalism ANTI
Khalid Free Spirit
12 April 2019
Artist Album Label
Anderson .Paak Ventura
The Chemical Brothers No Geography Virgin EMI
LSD LSD Records/Columbia
Fontaines DC Dogrel Partisan
BTS Map of the Soul:Persona Big Hit Entertainment
13 April 2019
Artist Album Label
The Flaming Lips King’s Mouth Bella Union
19 April 2019
Artist Album Label
Cage the Elephant Social Cues RCA
Jade Bird Jade Bird Glassnote
Drugdealer Raw Honey Mexican Summer
Loyle Carner Not Waving, But Drowning AMF Records
Fat White Family Serfs Up! Domino Recording Company
Lizzo Cuz I Love You Atlantic, Nice Life
26 April 2019
Artist Album Label
Amon Tobin Fear in a Handful of Dust Nomark
Aldous Harding Designer 4AD
Kevin Morby Oh My God Dead Ocean
The Cranberries In The End BMG
Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres Strap Originals/Cargo Records
Ezra Collective You Can’t Steal My Joy Enter the Jungle Records
Schoolboy Q CrashTalk Top Dawg Entertainment
Matt Martians The Last Party 3qtr
SOAK Grim Town Rough Trade Records
Catfish and the Bottlemen The Balance Island, Capitol
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Fishing for Fishies Flightless
Marina Love + Fear Atlantic
The Mountain Goats In League with Dragons Merge
Nick Murphy Run Fast Sleep Naked Downtown
Pink Hurts 2B Human RCA>
3 May 2019
Artist Album Label
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes End of Suffering International Death Cult
Ruby Fields Permanent Hermit UNIFIED, Ruby Fields
Big Thief U.F.O.F. 4AD
Patience Dizzy Spells Night School Records
Drahla Useless Coordinates Captured Tracks
Judah & the Lion Pep Talks Caroline, Cletus the Van Records
Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride Columbia
10 May 2019
Artist Album Label
Jamila Woods Legacy! Legacy! Jagjaguwar
Mac DeMarco Here Comes the Cowboy Mac’s Record Label
Whitesnake Fresh & Blood Frontiers
17 May 2019
Artist Album Label
Frenship Vacation
The National I Am Easy to Find 4AD
DJ Khalid Father of Asahd We the Best Music, Epic Record
Lewis Capaldi Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent Vertigo Berlin, Virgin EMI
14 June 2019
Artist Album Label
Baroness Gold & Grey Abraxan Hymns
21 June 2019
Artist Album Label
Hatchie Keepsake
26 July 2019
Artist Album Label
Mini Mansions Guy Walks Into a Bar… Capitol
9 August 2019
Artist Album Label
Slipknot TBA Roadrunner
20 September 2019
Artist Album Label
Foals Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2 Warner Bros., Transgressive
October 2019
Artist Album Label
Alter Bridge TBA