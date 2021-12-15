1.2 million people sign up for ‘Christmas Rave’ at 10 Downing Street

1.2 million Facebook users have signed up to a parody ‘Christmas Rave’ event at 10 Downing Street.

The fictitious Facebook event page was set up following the news last week that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an official investigation into three government staff parties – including two parties at Downing Street – which allegedly took place in November and December 2020.

Any such event would have breached government-enforced coronavirus regulations at the time, the guidance for which stated: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

The ‘Christmas Rave – 10 Downing Street’ mock event, which was created by the DJ Jon Mancini, has been set for December 24 and described as a “MASSIVE RAVE AT 10 DOWNING STREET”.

The ‘line-up’ for the event lists “Boris Johnson and Chums”, with the details section of the listing adds: “No social distancing required. Bring who you like. Bring your own Nibbles and drink.”

Over 531,000 Facebook users have said that they are ‘going’ to the event, while 661,600 are ‘interested’ in attending.

A disclaimer from Mancini, however, adds: “Please note this event is not real and all just for humour and poking fun at the powers that be.”

Last week a protester stood outside the gates of Downing Street while playing Beastie Boys‘ ‘Fight For Your Right (To Party)’ from a set of speakers following the news about the Christmas party enquiry.