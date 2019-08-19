These are the ’10 funniest jokes’ from the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Ba-dum-tsh.

The top 10 jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019 have been announced, with comedian Olaf Falafel taking the coveted top spot. Check out the full list below.

After previous triumphs from the likes of Tim Vine, Stewart Francis and Zoe Lyons, Falafel scooped the prize with a snappy vegetable themed one-liner.

He took ‘Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe’ with the gag: “I keep randomly shouting out ‘Broccoli’ and ‘Cauliflower’ – I think I might have florets”.

It came from Falafel’s show It’s One Giant Leek For Mankind, which was performed at the Pear Tree.

The comic, who won with 41% of the vote, claims to be “Sweden’s 8th funniest” comedian. He also works as an acclaimed children’s book author.

Falafel said of the honour: “This is a fantastic honour but it’s like I’ve always said, jokes about white sugar are rare, jokes about brown sugar… demerara.”

Check out the rest of the top ten below.

2.”Someone stole my antidepressants. Whoever they are, I hope they’re happy” – Richard Stott

3.”What’s driving Brexit? From here it looks like it’s probably the Duke of Edinburgh” – Milton Jones

4. “A cowboy asked me if I could help him round up 18 cows. I said, ‘Yes, of course. – That’s 20 cows'” – Jake Lambert

5. “A thesaurus is great. There’s no other word for it” – Ross Smith

6. “Sleep is my favourite thing in the world. It’s the reason I get up in the morning” – Ross Smith

7. “I accidentally booked myself onto an escapology course; I’m really struggling to get out of it” – Adele Cliff

8. “After learning six hours of basic semaphore, I was flagging – Richard Pulsford

9. “To be or not to be a horse rider, that is Equestrian” – Mark Simmons

10. “I’ve got an Eton-themed advent calendar, where all the doors are opened for me by my dad’s contacts” – Ivo Graham

Luke Hales, Dave’s channel director, said: “What a year it’s been for current affairs and British eccentricities! The comedic opportunities to be creative are endless and above all we’ve all needed a good laugh in 2019.

“We have really enjoyed the great anecdotes and one liners submitted this year and we couldn’t be happier to crown Olaf Falafel as the winner of this year’s Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award!”