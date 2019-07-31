2Pac’s music was spun at the Royal Wedding afterparty

Royal Family... knows how to party (apparently)

2Pac was among the artists played for the Royal Family following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it has been revealed.

The newlyweds’ intimate reception was hosted by Prince Charles at Windsor’s Frogmore House, with around 200 guests said to have been in attendance. During the evening, actor and DJ Idris Elba was tasked with curating and playing a set in celebration of the couple tying the knot.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the Luther star spoke about the “incredible” experience – revealing some of the tunes the Royal Family and pals threw shapes to on the dancefloor.

“Harry and Meghan had a great time,” Elba explained. “I don’t wanna get into the details but it was incredible. They had some particular music they wanted me to play: some Whitney Houston, some 2Pac.

“[Laughs] Yeah, it went down. It went down.” See the discussion at the 6:40 mark in the above video.

In other news, a memorial to 2Pac has recently been taken down by a local council in Sussex – just days after the tribute first appeared. “In loving memory of 2PacShakur,” the plaque read.

Meanwhile, this summer saw Idris Elba take to the decks at festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury. Earlier this year, he dropped a verse on a track with Wiley, Stefflon Don, and Sean Paul.

Meanwhile, the actor is set to appear in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Cats. He joins a cast that includes the likes of Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, and more.