40 London Underground stations to close as UK capital battles coronavirus

Transport for London has confirmed a reduced service will run in the UK capital as it attempts to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus.

A skeleton service will allow key workers to travel, but from Friday there will be no Waterloo & City line and the Night Tube will not run until further notice.

From today, a maximum of 40 London Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines will also be closed.

London buses will also operate fewer services, but still run at night as Londoners are urged to not use public transport for anything apart from essential journeys across the capital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to. Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.

LIST OF CLOSED STATIONS

Bakerloo Line: Lambeth North, Regents Park, Warwick Avenue, Kilburn Park, Charing Cross

Central Line: Holland Park, Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Chancery Lane, Redbridge

Circle Line: Bayswater, Great Portland Street, Barbican

District Line: Bow Road, Stepney Green, Mansion House, Temple, St James’s Park, Gloucester Road

Jubilee Line: Swiss Cottage, St John’s Wood, Bermondsey, Southwark

Northern Line: Tuffnell Park, Chalk Farm, Mornington Crescent, Goodge Street, Borough, Clapham South, Tooting Bec, South Wimbledon, Hampstead

Piccadilly Line: Caledonian Road, Arsenal, Covent Garden, Hyde Park Corner, Bounds Green, Manor House

Victoria Line: Pimlico, Blackhorse Road

“London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.

“Frontline staff across our health and care service – as well as those ensuring Londoners stay safe and can access food and other essentials – should be commended for their hard work. We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively.

“I’m urging Londoners to only use public transport for essential journeys. Everyone should follow this and the other advice to help keep themselves and each other safe.”

In a press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said UK citizens should now avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.