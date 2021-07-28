A ‘Die Hard’ prequel isn’t happening anymore, producers confirm

The Die Hard prequel McClane is no longer happening, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has confirmed.

“Yeah, no, it’s not happening,” di Bonaventura told Polygon recently. “But what was really interesting was we actually came up with an idea to do it. It was a project that wasn’t Die Hard that then, eventually, shifted over to Die Hard.”

McClane was originally due to be produced by Fox and was first announced in 2015, with Bruce Willis set to return to play John McClane again, but the project has since been shelved.

“What was interesting about our idea was it allowed you the ability to meet the young John McClane and use Bruce,” di Bonaventura went on. “So it was really interesting in that way. So you sort of got to see both versions of him. A bit [like The Godfather Part 2].”

“I don’t know what their plans are,” the producer eventually said of Disney’s future, who acquired Fox, with the Die Hard franchise.

Meanwhile, Bruce Willis reprised his role as John McClane in a blockbuster car battery advert last year.

The two-minute ad for Advance Auto Parts’ DieHard batteries sees McClane struggling to get his car to start and telling himself: “Well, you wanted the quiet life, John. Dead batteries, empty streets.”

When he leaves his car, though, he’s faced by several of his old enemies, determined to stop him as he picks up a battery from a nearby Advance Auto Parts and returns to his car to fit the new piece.