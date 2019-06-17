A ‘Hunger Games’ prequel is in the works

And a movie could well follow....

A prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy has been confirmed by author Suzanne Collins.

Collins, who wrote The Hunger Games (2008), Catching Fire (2009), and Mockingjay (2010), is working on a prequel novel set 64 years before the first book.

“The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity,” Collins said in a statement [via Vulture].

Collins’ trilogy was made into four films released between 2012 and 2015. Jennifer Lawrence starred as the books’ main character, Katniss Everdeen, imprisoned in a dystopian world where teenagers must fight to the death as a form of entertainment.

Though not confirmed, the prequel novel could well be made into another film.

Lionsgate’s four films have made almost $3bn at the box office and the movie production and distribution company has expressed interest in extending the franchise as well.

Joe Drake, Lionsgate chairman said: “As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published.

“We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie” [quotes via The Guardian].

The untitled Hunger Games prequel is set to be released in May 2020.