A new Joni Mitchell ‘Asylum Albums’ box set is being released

A new Joni Mitchell boxset featuring her ‘Asylum Albums’ work is being released.

It’s the latest instalment in her archive series and will see ‘The Asylum Albums 1972-1975 released. Mitchell joined Asylum Records in 1972 after working with Reprise Records and this collection marks her works with the label.

The collection features versions of ‘For The Roses’ (1972), ‘Court And Spark’ (1974), as well as the double live album ‘Miles Of Aisles’ (1974) and ‘The Hissing Of Summer Lawns’ (1975).

The new collection is the third installment of the Mitchell archival series, following ‘Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)’ and ‘Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971).’

The collection will be released on September 23. You can also listen to a remastered version of ‘You Turn Me On I’m a Radio’ from the new collection below.

Last week, Mitchell surprised the crowd at Newport Folk Festival when she joined Brandi Carlile on stage for two songs.

Fans were treated to a rare performance from the music legend when she appeared during Carlile’s set on Sunday (July 24). Together, the pair sang Mitchell’s classics ‘Both Sides Now’ and ‘A Case Of You’, released in 1966 and 1971, respectively. She also played the guitar solo from her 1974 song ‘Just Like This Train’.

It was Mitchell’s second time appearing at the three-day festival since 1968, which took place in Newport, Rhode Island.

It also marked her second public performance this year, following on from an appearance back in April at the MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year gala. Mitchell was awarded the titular honour at the event, and celebrated with renditions of her 1970 classics ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ and ‘The Circle Game’, joined by Carlile, Beck, Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Stills, Jon Batiste and more.

It was the first time Mitchell had performed live since 2013, when she’d taken part in two impromptu poetry performances. Prior to that, her last live shows were in 2002, two years after she retired from touring.