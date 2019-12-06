Kanye West has made another opera, ‘Mary’, and it’s set to be performed this weekend.

The opera will be staged at Miami Marine Stadium on December 8 and will feature music from West’s Sunday Service performers.

It’s also set to be suitably festive too, with West announcing the show on Twitter by sharing a biblical quote that tells of an angel visiting Mary to tell her that she is pregnant with Jesus Christ.

It follows on from West’s debut opera ‘Nebuchadnezzar’, which was performed last month.

The opera, which was directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, took place at The Hollywood Bowl on November 24. The event also featured music by Kanye’s Sunday Service performers, alongside Peter Colins & Infinities Song.

The latest opera will also be directed by Beecroft, although no further details about the opera have yet been released.

A press release described ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ as “an original opera, based on the biblical story of the Babylonian King from the Book of Daniel…Set in the 6th century BC, the Book of Daniel recounts Nebuchadnezzar’s transition from wicked, imperious, self-declared ruler to a true believer who finds salvation in his faith.”

Meanwhile, West is set to continue his journey into religious music in the form of a sequel to his recent album ‘Jesus Is King’, this time featuring Dr Dre.

Ye has made his admiration clear for Dre in the past. In a 2010 Rolling Stone article he recalled how overwhelmed he was when he met the Californian rapper/producer.

“I first met Dre in December of 2003. He asked me to produce a track for The Game,” West said. “At first I was star-struck, but within 30 minutes I was begging him to mix my next album. He’s the definition of a true talent: Dre feels like God placed him here to make music, and no matter what forces are aligned against him, he always ends up on the mountaintop.”