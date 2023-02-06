New crime drama A Town Called Malice, premiering on Sky Max and NOW next month, has unveiled its latest trailer exclusively on NME. Watch the video in full above.

The new British gangster series is set to a soundtrack of 1980s pop hits, and follows the Lords, a down-on-their-luck family of south London gangsters whose members flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle.

The trailer, Billy Idol’s hit 1983 single ‘Rebel Yell’ playing in the background, begins in the mid-’80s with main characters Gene Lord (Jack Rowan) and his girlfriend Cindy Carter (Tahirah Sharif) explaining how they ended up in Spain. In an act of desperation, Cindy mowed a rival gangster down in her car to save her boyfriend’s life.

A compilations of clips featuring the family attempting to make the best of their self-imposed exile in Europe follows. Far from the concrete jungle of south London, the Lords plan to reinvent themselves for a new era.

Also included in the cast are Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) as family kingpin Albert Lord, Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife) as matriarch Mint Ma and Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible II) as Uncle Tony, who has been hiding from the authorities in Spain for years.

A synopsis for the series reads: “If Dallas made love to Pulp Fiction to the sounds of Duran Duran, they’d give birth to this intoxicating cocktail of crime thriller, family saga and musical love letter to the ’80s.”

It continues: “When they flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle, the Lords realise this is a golden opportunity to re-capture their former glory.

“However, they spend as much time battling each other as they do their opponents in this exuberant, neon-soaked 80’s crime thriller – filled with romance, obsession, violence, deceit, and swagger.”

‘A Town Called Malice’ airs on Sky Max and NOW from March 16