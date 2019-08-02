“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home,” says Donald Trump

The 'Praise the Lord' rapper is on his way back to the US, according to the US president

Donald Trump has tweeted that A$AP Rocky is on his way home, revealing that the rapper has been released from custody in Sweden.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden,” the president revealed. “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

See Donald Trump’s tweet below:

Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) has been in custody in Sweden since July 3 after being arrested on suspicion of assault after an alleged fight between his entourage and another man was captured on camera.

Yesterday (August 1), the rapper’s trial got underway. Both Rocky and the alleged victim, named by TMZ as Afghani refugee Mustafa Jafari, appeared in court to share their accounts of the story. Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A court in Stockholm announced earlier today (August 2) that the rapper and two other men would be released from custody until August 14, when a verdict is expected to be announced.

This is not the first time Trump has shown support for Rocky. Last month, he said that he was going to try and secure the rapper’s release.

“Just spoke to Kanye West about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he tweeted, after a report came out that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had lobbied the Trump administration to ensure the release of Rocky.

“I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Another unlikely show of support came from Rod Stewart, who gave his support to “my mate” Rocky.