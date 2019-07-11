A$AP Rocky’s lawyers respond to claims of “inhumane conditions” in Swedish detention center

The rapper is being held after he was arrested last week

A$AP Rocky‘s lawyers have responded to claims that the rapper is being held in “inhumane conditions” in a Swedish detention center.

The rapper – real name Rakim Mayers – has been held since last week, when he was arrested in Stockholm. He was then ordered to be held for two weeks following the arrest while police investigate claims he and his entourage assaulted a man.

Reports then emerged that he was said to being held in “inhumane conditions”, which his attorney now refutes.

In comments spotted by The Fader and given to Swedish publication SVT Nyheter, attorney Henrik Olsson Lilja gave her assessment of the conditions under which he was being held.

The article, translated via Google, says that she notice the smell of “urine in the cell in the arrest.” She then goes onto describe his current holding conditions as seeing Rocky “treated and treated properly.”

Also translated via Google, extra insight from the lawyer in the SVT Nyheter article is given below.