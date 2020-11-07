AC/DC launch new ‘Highway To Hell’ and ‘Back In Black’ clothing range

AC/DC have launched a new clothing line that pays tribute to the band’s classic albums ‘Highway To Hell’ and ‘Back In Black’.

The rock icons, who are set to release their new album ‘Power Up’ next week, teamed up with US streetwear company DCShoes for the collection, which includes T-shirts, footwear and accessories.

Featured in the range is a longsleeved sweater and tee boasting the cover art to 1980’s ‘Highway To Hell’, a pair of black skater shoes adorned with the iconic AC/DC logo, and a pair of loafers.

The ‘Back In Black’ collection, meanwhile, consists of a snapback cap, an ‘Access All Areas’ T-shirt, and black sneakers. You can get hold of the new items here.

It comes as the aforementioned AC/DC albums celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. Over the summer, the group released a new documentary chronicling the creation of ‘Back In Black’ to mark the milestone.

Last week, the band continued to tease their highly-anticipated seventeenth record ‘Power Up’ with a trailer for the upcoming cut ‘Demon Fire’. The clip featured demonic, red-eyed figures driving down a deserted road.

AC/DC have so far shared one song in full from the album, ‘Shot In The Dark’. Speaking to NME earlier this month, Angus Young described it as “a strong single from a powerful rock album”.

“You’ll be able to hear it and know straight away that it’s AC/DC. That’s what we’ve always strived for,” he added.