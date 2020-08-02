Actor and comedian Bryan Callen denies rape and sexual misconduct claims

Actor and comedian Bryan Callen has denied allegations from four women of rape and sexual misconduct.

The TV actor has been accused by fellow actors and comedians, as well as a former employee of American Apparel.

On Friday (July 31), the Los Angeles Times published a report including the allegations, which span 21 years.

Callen’s former MADtv co-star Katherine Fiore Tigerman said the actor had raped her in 1999. She claimed he had held her down and ignored her pleas for him to stop. Callen told the Times the allegation was “demonstrably false” and that they had “BOTH agreed to have sex”.

Another actor, Claire Ganshert, said she had had a four-year affair with Callen while he was married and that he had told her in 2016 that women have a “biological, primal desire to be raped”. Callen denied her claims and said she was “mud-slinging” so she could “get her name in the press”.

Comedian Tiffany King alleged that, in 2017, he had offered her stage time and money in exchange for oral sex. Callen denied ever offering stage time in exchange for sex.

Rachel Green, a former American Apparel employee, also alleged that, in 2009, Callen had pinned her against the wall of a dressing room and kissed her. Callen has denied forcing himself on Green or any woman.

In a statement given to the Times, Callen denied all of the claims. “Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER.

“I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.”

He shared a similar statement on Twitter after the report had been published. In the social media statement, however, he added: “The horrific and false allegations originated in today’s LA TIMES will be addressed in detail in a special Saturday night edition of my podcast TFATK [The Fighter And The Kid] tomorrow.”

Callen was one of the original cast members on Fox’s MADtv in 1995 and went on to appear in Frasier, Sex And The City, How I Met Your Mother and more. He most recently played Coach Mellor in the series The Goldbergs and the spin-off Schooled.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.