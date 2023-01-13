Adam Lambert announces one-off intimate London KOKO gig

Adam Lambert has announced details of a one-off, intimate show at London’s KOKO.

The musician will perform a one-off album party launch show at the venue on February 27. General tickets for the event will go on sale on January 20 from 9am here.

Fans who pre-order Lambert’s upcoming album ‘High Drama’ before 12pm on January 17 will be entered into an exclusive pre-sale for the event.

Lambert will release new covers album ‘High Drama’ on February 24, 2023, featuring songs including Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’ and a recently released cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’.

His latest single, a cover of Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’, will also appear on the album.

Other covers on the album include Ann Peebles’ ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, Lana Del Rey’s

‘West Coast’ and Pink’s ‘My Attic’.

At this year’s BandLab NME Awards, Lambert teased his new record as a “rock opera” concept album. “I’m working on a concept album,” he said when asked about any new music on the horizon.

He added: “I can’t say much about the concept yet but it’s about a person, it’s a story. A musical of sorts. Or a rock opera, anyway you want to call it.”

Earlier this year, Lambert and Queen released a new online concert film called Rhapsody Over London.

The performance was shot at one of the legendary band’s 10 sold-out shows at The O2 Arena in London this summer as part of their 2022 ‘Rhapsody Tour’.