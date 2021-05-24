‘Adrian’s Kickback’ TikTok party shut down by police, with nearly 150 people arrested

A street party dubbed ‘Adrian’s Kickback’, which gained huge popularity after the invite was shared on TikTok and across social media, was shut down by police in California over the weekend.

Over 2500 people descended on Huntington Beach in southern California on Saturday (May 22), with reports of some attendees flying into nearby Los Angeles in order to attend after the #AdriansKickback tag went viral on TikTok last week.

Local police said that they had been anticipating the party, but claimed that the crowd that gathered became “unruly” and prompted the force to declare an unlawful assembly.

Unlawful assembly has been declared in #HuntingtonBeach due to unruly crowds. An emergency curfew has been put into place effective 5/22 at 11:30pm through 5/23 at 5:30am for all individuals within the downtown area. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) May 23, 2021

“As the crowd size continued to grow rapidly, large groups disbursed into various locations throughout the area, throwing bottles, rocks, fireworks, and other items at officers,” the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a statement.

“At that time, the HBPD requested assistance from outside agencies. Throughout the course of the evening, over 150 officers from virtually all agencies within Orange County were deployed to Huntington Beach based on the pre-arranged request for assistance.”

Crowd is back in the street. Some cars doing burnouts. Crowd greatly outnumbers police presence, but both pretty large. #adrianskickback pic.twitter.com/iYwYL1SMdG — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) May 23, 2021

Lol TikTok took the video down. Last night at Adrians kickback in Huntington Beach #adrianskickback #Cali pic.twitter.com/dluoNYm7OD — Jeryn (@GizmoJA) May 23, 2021

Earlier in Huntington Beach – Adrians Kickback TikTok Party attended by thousands of juvenile delinquents 😂 pic.twitter.com/nGT0caj8bz — Thomas Kellogg 🇺🇸 (@oldnickels) May 23, 2021

121 adults and 28 juveniles were arrested and booked for charges such as vandalism, the firing of dangerous/illegal fireworks, failure to disperse and curfew violations, police said (via CNN).

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz tracked down the party’s titular Adrian over the weekend, whose original ‘Adrian’s Kickback’ TikTok started the trend last Tuesday (May 18) – you can watch the clip of their meeting below.

I found Adrian from Adrian’s kickback! and his friend who posted the original viral TikTok. The hashtag #Adrianskickback has over 180M views on TikTok as of today pic.twitter.com/pzwUHX0ble — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 23, 2021

Last month it was reported that TikTok users spend up to 89 minutes on average each day using the video app.