Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad” have all been re-elected as Congresswomen in tonight’s (November 3) US election.

New Yorker Ocasio-Cortez gave herself, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib the nickname in a 2018 Instagram post, when the four women were first elected to office.

“Our sisterhood is resilient,” Omar tweeted alongside congratulatory posters for each of the four women.

In another tweet, AOC thanked voters in her district in the Bronx and Queens “for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, and trusting me to represent you once more”. Her Republican opponents reportedly spent $10million (£7.7m) challenging her for her seat.

“Serving New York-14 and fighting for working-class families in Congress has been the greatest honour, privilege and responsibility of my life,” she added.

Responding to her win, Pressley tweeted: “Together, we have fought for our shared humanity. We have organised. We have mobilised. We have legislated our values. I am so proud to be your Congresswoman & your partner in the work.

“I believe in the power of us. And we’re just getting started.”

The “squad” have all pushed policies offering universal healthcare for all Americans and progressive climate change strategies since they were first elected. They have also been targeted, as women of colour, by Donald Trump, including recently claiming Omar was telling “us how to run our country” at a rally.

AOC was recently joined by Omar to play Among Us on a Twitch stream as part of an effort to inspire viewers to vote. It went on to become one of the most-watched streams in the platform’s history.