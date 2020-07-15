Alice Levine quits BBC Radio 1 after nine years

Alice Levine has revealed she is quitting BBC Radio 1 and leaving her show.
The broadcaster joined the station in 2011 and has now bid farewell in a lengthy Instagram post describing an “end of an era”.
"I've decided it's the right time for me to hang up the headphones (not a thing) and say goodbye to Radio 1," she said.
"It's 9 years since I first walked around the old studios at Yalding House and signed up to start piloting for a show.
End of an era 🎙📻🎙📻🎙📻🎙 I’ve decided it’s the right time for me to hang up the headphones (not a thing) and say goodbye to Radio 1. It‘s 9 years since I first walked around the old studios at Yalding House and signed up to start piloting for a show. So many big moments have happened since then and I have met friends for life. The team at R1 are the funniest, smartest and most-hardworking. I can’t believe I got to be in the gang for a bit. Huge thanks to Rhys Hughes who believed I could do a show in the John Peel slot talking about new music even though I said I was mainly listening to Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell (!). To Matt Fincham and Adele Cross who very patiently stood with me whilst I crashed the vocals, pressed the wrong buttons and had a prolonged crisis of confidence in those early off-air days (and beyond!). Then I somehow managed to bag the very best producers, who shared their immense experience and time – and often their jokes to say as my own! Let this, my last radio shout out, go to: Stocker, Mel, Tash, Aled, Kate, Ian, Trav, Jenny and Liam. Words can’t do you justice! With their nurturing, we won a Music Week Best Show Award, we did incredible broadcasts from Glastonbury, the Brits, Big Weekends, sessions at Maida Vale and interviewed some of the most exciting people in movies and music. We’ve also had a dead nice time and hopefully said some things that have made you laugh. From 10-midnight with Phil, to Weekend PM, then Weekend Breakfast, and now my Fri/Sat/Suns with Dev, I can’t believe how much we’ve packed in… If you’ve listened to the show or got in touch with one of your amazing stories over the years, I can’t thank you enough. To make jokes all day has just been a gift of a job! *Just to say you can no longer reach me on 81199, new number to follow 🤪
"From 10-midnight with Phil, to Weekend PM, then Weekend Breakfast, and now my Fri/Sat/Suns with Dev, I can't believe how much we've packed in… '
"If you've listened to the show or got in touch with one of your amazing stories over the years, I can't thank you enough. To make jokes all day has just been a gift of a job!"
Levine’s most recent role at BBC Radio 1 was presenting the weekend afternoon Radio 1 show with Dev Griffin, having previously hosted the Weekend Breakfast show.
She is also one-third of the popular podcast series My Dad Wrote A Porno.
Levine’s announcement comes a few months after Maya Jama revealed that she was leaving the station, and a week after 1Xtra Breakfast Show presenter Dotty announced she was leaving Radio 1’s sister station.