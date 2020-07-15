Alice Levine quits BBC Radio 1 after nine years

Alice Levine has revealed she is quitting BBC Radio 1 and leaving her show.

The broadcaster joined the station in 2011 and has now bid farewell in a lengthy Instagram post describing an “end of an era”.

“I’ve decided it’s the right time for me to hang up the headphones (not a thing) and say goodbye to Radio 1,” she said.

“It‘s 9 years since I first walked around the old studios at Yalding House and signed up to start piloting for a show.

“From 10-midnight with Phil, to Weekend PM, then Weekend Breakfast, and now my Fri/Sat/Suns with Dev, I can’t believe how much we’ve packed in… ‘

“If you’ve listened to the show or got in touch with one of your amazing stories over the years, I can’t thank you enough. To make jokes all day has just been a gift of a job!”

Levine’s most recent role at BBC Radio 1 was presenting the weekend afternoon Radio 1 show with Dev Griffin, having previously hosted the Weekend Breakfast show.

She is also one-third of the popular podcast series My Dad Wrote A Porno.

Levine’s announcement comes a few months after Maya Jama revealed that she was leaving the station, and a week after 1Xtra Breakfast Show presenter Dotty announced she was leaving Radio 1’s sister station.